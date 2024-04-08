BMW Group India records 51 percent growth in car sales in January–March 2024 quarter

BMW Group India has posted strong business performance in the first quarter of 2024 (January – March). BMW Group India delivered 3,680 cars (BMW and MINI) and 1,810 motorcycles (BMW Motorrad). BMW sold 3,510 units and MINI 170 units.

BMW Group India recorded +51% growth in car sales in Q1 (BMW + MINI), riding on high demand for its Sports Activity Vehicles, Luxury Class and Electric Vehicles. Models like the BMW X7, BMW X3, BMW X1 and BMW 3 Series were sold-out.

Vikram Pawah, President, BMW Group India said, “BMW Group India has posted strong performance in the first quarter of the year. Breaking earlier records, Q1 car sales achieved new heights with successful growth of +51%! Our firm leadership in the luxury electric car market remains undisputed thanks to the most diverse range of products. The exclusive BMW Luxury Class has also assumed a segment-leading position. Our key car models are at the top of their game and with significant new launches in the pipeline, we will raise the heat in luxury market.”

BMW Group Electric Vehicles carried forward their leadership in the luxury segment in to Q1 2024 by delivering 211 units (+26%). BMW i7 claimed prime position as the largest selling EV. The most elaborate range of luxury EVs on offer - BMW i7, BMW iX, BMW i4, BMW iX1 and MINI SE - fuelled greater demand among customers. The much-awaited BMW i5 will be launched soon and will further augment the EV portfolio.

BMW Luxury Class sprinted ahead of others in its segment and registered tremendous growth of +152%. The share of Luxury Class models such as BMW 7 Series, BMW i7, BMW X7 and the BMW XM contributed 20% to total sales. The BMW X7 SAV claimed the spot of the number one Luxury Class model.

BMW Sports Activity Vehicles (SAV) contributed 54% to sales and grew by +62%. A stellar role in this performance belongs to the locally produced SAV models. The new X1 was the highest selling SAV with around 20% share in sales.

BMW 3 Series, the highest selling BMW sedan, dominated a 16% share in sales. It has become the class-leading executive sedan in its respective segment.

With BMW, MINI and BMW Motorrad, BMW Group India currently has over 80 touchpoints across the country. BMW Group India has introduced the RetailNext concept for its dealer network. RetailNext is an approach focused on customer-centricity, flexibility, sustainability, and best-in-class premium experience. Based on new design, it is focused on new processes, digital tools and roles that seamlessly provide a phygital (physical and digital) experience.