Paytm Money appoints Sandiip Bharadwaj as CEO

One97 Communications' stock subsidiary, Paytm Money has appointed Sandiip Bharadwaj as CEO. Bharadwaj, who previously led HDFC Securities as chief operating and digital officer, had stepped down from his position a month ago, stated a media report.
Bharadwaj, who succeeds Rakesh Singh, will take over his responsibilities, while Singh is reported to be assuming a different role within the group.
At HDFC Securities, Bharadwaj oversaw digital businesses, brand and marketing, product, distribution, platform management, customer service , B2B relations, design (Ux) and product innovation, investment services, and growth.
He began his career at ICICI Capital Services, and then headed ICICI Bank as branch sales manager. Then, he moved to HDFC Bank where he was national head - sales and strategy, financial planning. Bharadwaj also held stints at Religare and Angel Broking, and was the CEO - retail broking at IIFL Securities.
Bharadwaj is also the co-chairman at ASSOCHAM (The Associated Chambers of Commerce and Industry of India).