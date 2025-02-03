Bombay High Court appoints former Supreme Court judge to mediate in Lodha's trademark dispute

In a significant development on January 31, the Bombay High Court appointed former Supreme Court judge Justice R.V. Raveendran as mediator in a high-stakes trademark dispute between brothers Abhishek and Abhinandan Lodha. The brothers, who are embroiled in a legal battle over the use of the “Lodha” brand in their respective real estate ventures, have agreed to engage in the mediation process, raising hopes for an amicable resolution. The brand is synonymous with the Lodha Group, the real estate giant founded by their father, Mangal Prabhat Lodha, a prominent figure who also serves as a minister in the Maharashtra government.

Justice Arif Doctor, presiding over the case, noted that mediation represented the first opportunity for the brothers to settle their differences outside the courtroom. Abhishek, representing Macrotech Developers, and Abhinandan, whose firm House of Abhinandan Lodha (HoABL) is at the heart of the dispute, both confirmed their willingness to participate in the process without prejudice.

However, a degree of uncertainty emerged when senior advocates for both parties—Darius Khambata for Macrotech and Janak Dwarkadas for HoABL—raised questions about the scope and enforceability of any mediation outcome.

Justice Doctor expressed caution at expanding the scope of the mediation, warning that adding more participants could derail the process. The mediation shall begin between the two brothers, he stated. If the dispute is resolved between them, it will set off a domino effect, leading to resolution across the board. Should the need arise, the mediator may involve other parties later. If the mediation fails to produce a resolution, the court will reconvene on March 21 to continue proceedings.

The court also addressed procedural concerns raised by Dwarkadas, clarifying that all parties must adhere to the mediation's modalities, which will be established soon. “This is an effort to resolve the matter amicably,” the court affirmed, underscoring the importance of cooperation.

Following the hearing, both parties issued public statements. HoABL, through its legal representatives, reiterated Abhinandan Lodha's longstanding position that family matters should remain private. The statement emphasized his commitment to resolving the dispute quietly, noting his willingness to refrain from public comment for over a decade in the interest of family unity.

Abhishek Lodha, for his part, also expressed support for the mediation process. "I am agreeable to go through the mediation process recommended by Honourable Justice Arif Doctor. Abhinandan is my younger brother, and I have always supported him," he said. "I hope this process helps us reconcile our differences."

The Lodha family’s corporate dispute revolves around allegations that HoABL illegally used the Lodha brand to market real estate projects associated with Macrotech Developers. Abhishek’s petition claims that since 2015, when Abhinandan left the Lodha Group to establish Lodha Ventures, he was no longer associated with the family business. A 2017 family settlement purportedly granted Macrotech exclusive rights to the "Lodha" brand.