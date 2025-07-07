CXO Moves: Exec movements across PepsiCo India, Mars Wrigley, Adidas India, VML and more

ADVERTISEMENT
Keep up with all the key people movements in the brand marketing ecosystem in Storyboard18’s CXO Moves. Here’s a round-up of the executives who've moved jobs, got bigger roles, switched industries and more.
Saakshi Verma Menon
Previous: Senior marketing director, Africa, Middle East, South Africa, PepsiCo
Present: CMO, PepsiCo India
PepsiCo India has elevated Saakshi Verma Menon to CMO. She has worked across Colgate-Palmolive, The Coca-Cola Company, Nicobar Design and Kimberly-Clark.
Nilesh Mazumdar
Previous: CEO, Sheela Foam
Nilesh Mazumdar has moved on from Sheela Foam. He has worked across Asian Paints, Onida, Subhikhsha and Pidilite Industries.
Varun Kandhari
Previous: Director - Marketing & Customer Marketing, Mars Wrigley
Present: Chief marketing and growth officer, Wellbeing Nutrition
Wellbeing Nutrition has appointed Varun Kandhari in a new role. He has also worked at Unilever.
Vijay Chauhan
Previous: SVP - International, American Eagle Outfitters
Present: General manager, Adidas India
adidas has appointed Vijay Chauhan as the new general manager for its India operations, effective August 2025, as the sportswear giant looks to deepen its presence in one of its fastest-growing markets.
Chauhan has worked across Lacoste and KSA Technopak.
Sujeet Behra
Present: President, Carat & Chief Strategy Officer, Dentsu Media
Sujeet Behra has assumed new positions. In his new roles, Behra will lead the strategic vision for both Carat and Dentsu Media, focusing on creating cross collaborative, insight-led solutions that align with evolving business priorities.
He has worked across Zenith, Madison Communications, Starcom, Dainik Bhaskar Group, and GTB.
Chris Wade
Previous: Director of Communications and Corporate Affairs, WPP
Chris Wade has stepped down from his position at WPP. He has worked across Trinity Mirror and Guardian Media Group.
Bikash Chowdhury
Previous: Chief marketing officer, InMobi
Bikash Chowdhury has announced his departure from InMobi Group after 14 years. He is launching storytelling venture Zebu. He has worked across Texas Instruments, SIRF Technology, and Intuit.
Mukund Olety
Previous: Chief creative officer, VML
Mukund Olety, who led VML as chief creative officer, has stepped down from his position. He has worked across i-Vista Digital Solutions, Triton Communications, DDB Mudra Group, JWT, Ogilvy & Mather, Leo Burnett and BBDO Worldwide.
Saurabh Dwivedi
Previous: Head of Engineering, Mobikwik
Present: Chief technology officer, Mobikwik
Mobikwik elevates Saurabh Dwivedi to chief technology officer. He has worked across Satyam Computer Services, American Express and MakeMyTrip.
Compiled by Kashmeera Sambamurthy