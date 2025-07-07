CXO Moves: Exec movements across PepsiCo India, Mars Wrigley, Adidas India, VML and more

Keep up with all the key people movements in the brand marketing ecosystem in Storyboard18’s CXO Moves. Here’s a round-up of the executives who've moved jobs, got bigger roles, switched industries and more.

Saakshi Verma Menon

Previous: Senior marketing director, Africa, Middle East, South Africa, PepsiCo

Present: CMO, PepsiCo India

PepsiCo India has elevated Saakshi Verma Menon to CMO. She has worked across Colgate-Palmolive, The Coca-Cola Company, Nicobar Design and Kimberly-Clark.

Nilesh Mazumdar

Previous: CEO, Sheela Foam

Nilesh Mazumdar has moved on from Sheela Foam. He has worked across Asian Paints, Onida, Subhikhsha and Pidilite Industries.

Varun Kandhari

Previous: Director - Marketing & Customer Marketing, Mars Wrigley

Present: Chief marketing and growth officer, Wellbeing Nutrition

Wellbeing Nutrition has appointed Varun Kandhari in a new role. He has also worked at Unilever.

Vijay Chauhan

Previous: SVP - International, American Eagle Outfitters

Present: General manager, Adidas India

adidas has appointed Vijay Chauhan as the new general manager for its India operations, effective August 2025, as the sportswear giant looks to deepen its presence in one of its fastest-growing markets.

Chauhan has worked across Lacoste and KSA Technopak.

Sujeet Behra

Present: President, Carat & Chief Strategy Officer, Dentsu Media

Sujeet Behra has assumed new positions. In his new roles, Behra will lead the strategic vision for both Carat and Dentsu Media, focusing on creating cross collaborative, insight-led solutions that align with evolving business priorities.

He has worked across Zenith, Madison Communications, Starcom, Dainik Bhaskar Group, and GTB.

Chris Wade

Previous: Director of Communications and Corporate Affairs, WPP

Chris Wade has stepped down from his position at WPP. He has worked across Trinity Mirror and Guardian Media Group.

Bikash Chowdhury

Previous: Chief marketing officer, InMobi

Bikash Chowdhury has announced his departure from InMobi Group after 14 years. He is launching storytelling venture Zebu. He has worked across Texas Instruments, SIRF Technology, and Intuit.

Mukund Olety

Previous: Chief creative officer, VML

Mukund Olety, who led VML as chief creative officer, has stepped down from his position. He has worked across i-Vista Digital Solutions, Triton Communications, DDB Mudra Group, JWT, Ogilvy & Mather, Leo Burnett and BBDO Worldwide.

Saurabh Dwivedi

Previous: Head of Engineering, Mobikwik

Present: Chief technology officer, Mobikwik

Mobikwik elevates Saurabh Dwivedi to chief technology officer. He has worked across Satyam Computer Services, American Express and MakeMyTrip.