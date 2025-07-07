Wedding season, Akshaya Tritiya spark 31% sales surge for Kalyan Jewellers in Q1

ADVERTISEMENT
Kalyan Jewellers has reported a consolidated revenue growth of approximately 31% for Q1 FY26, despite market headwinds stemming from gold price volatility and geopolitical tensions. The jewellery major saw robust demand during the Akshaya Tritiya season and wedding months, driving a healthy same-store sales growth (SSSG) of 18% in India.
As per the company, the domestic market which accounts for the lion’s share of its operations recorded a 31% YoY revenue growth. While international operations too matched pace, delivering a 31% revenue increase compared to the same quarter last year. The Middle East, a key overseas market for Kalyan, contributed 26% revenue growth, primarily backed by strong same-store performance.
Notedly, international markets made up 15% of consolidated revenue for the quarter.
Candere, Kalyan’s digital-first jewellery platform, emerged as a breakout performer, clocking a 67% surge in revenue. The platform’s May 2025 brand campaign has led to a substantial jump in showroom footfalls, web traffic and conversions.
Read More: Godrej Consumer Products reports Rs 412 crore in Q4; Ad expenses surge to Rs 1,369 crore in FY25
During the quarter, the company expanded its footprint with 10 new Kalyan showrooms in India, one in the US and 8 Candere showrooms across the country. As of June 30, 2025, Kalyan Jewellers operates 406 showrooms globally, including 287 in India, 36 in the Middle East, 2 in the US and 81 under the Candere brand.
Looking ahead, Kalyan is gearing up for the festive and wedding season with fresh campaigns and collections. The company has reaffirmed its aggressive expansion plan for FY26 with 170 showroom launches across its Kalyan and Candere formats. This includes 75 Kalyan FOCO (Franchisee Owned Company Operated) showrooms in non-south India, 15 in south India and international markets and 80 new Candere outlets.