Wedding season, Akshaya Tritiya spark 31% sales surge for Kalyan Jewellers in Q1

Kalyan Jewellers has reported a consolidated revenue growth of approximately 31% for Q1 FY26, despite market headwinds stemming from gold price volatility and geopolitical tensions. The jewellery major saw robust demand during the Akshaya Tritiya season and wedding months, driving a healthy same-store sales growth (SSSG) of 18% in India.

As per the company, the domestic market which accounts for the lion’s share of its operations recorded a 31% YoY revenue growth. While international operations too matched pace, delivering a 31% revenue increase compared to the same quarter last year. The Middle East, a key overseas market for Kalyan, contributed 26% revenue growth, primarily backed by strong same-store performance.

Notedly, international markets made up 15% of consolidated revenue for the quarter.

Candere, Kalyan’s digital-first jewellery platform, emerged as a breakout performer, clocking a 67% surge in revenue. The platform’s May 2025 brand campaign has led to a substantial jump in showroom footfalls, web traffic and conversions.

During the quarter, the company expanded its footprint with 10 new Kalyan showrooms in India, one in the US and 8 Candere showrooms across the country. As of June 30, 2025, Kalyan Jewellers operates 406 showrooms globally, including 287 in India, 36 in the Middle East, 2 in the US and 81 under the Candere brand.