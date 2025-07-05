IRCTC launches 17-day Ramayana train tour covering 30+ sacred sites

Riding high on the rising wave of religious tourism after the inauguration of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) is rolling out its fifth special “Shri Ramayana Yatra” train tour. Scheduled to begin on July 25, 2025, this 17-day spiritual journey will traverse more than 30 locations linked to the life of Lord Rama, including Ayodhya, Janakpur, Nashik, Hampi and Rameshwaram, before returning to Delhi.

This will be the fifth such Ramayana-themed journey since Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Ram Janmabhoomi temple on January 22, 2024, with previous editions receiving a strong response from devotees, as per a report by PTI.

Tour Details and Pricing The trip will be conducted aboard the Bharat Gaurav Deluxe AC Tourist Train, offering three classes of accommodation:

₹1,17,975 for 3rd AC

₹1,40,120 for 2nd AC

₹1,66,380 for 1st AC (cabin)

₹1,79,515 for 1st AC (coupe)

The all-inclusive package covers the train journey, 3-star hotel stays, all vegetarian meals, sightseeing in AC buses, travel insurance, and tour manager services, according to IRCTC.

The fully air-conditioned luxury train features two restaurants, a modern kitchen, sensor-enabled washrooms, shower cubicles, and even foot massagers. Enhanced CCTV surveillance and security guards will ensure passenger safety throughout the journey.

Ramayana Circuit Itinerary Highlights The tour will depart from Delhi Safdarjung Railway Station, heading first to Ayodhya for visits to the Ram Janmabhoomi temple, Hanuman Garhi, and Ram Ki Paidi. From there, the route includes:

Nandigram: Bharat Mandir

Sitamarhi (Bihar) and Janakpur (Nepal): Sita’s birthplace and Ram Janaki Temple

Buxar: Ramrekha Ghat and Rameshwarnath Temple

Varanasi: Kashi Vishwanath Temple, Tulsi Mandir, Sankat Mochan Hanuman Temple, and Ganga Aarti

Prayagraj, Shringverpur, and Chitrakoot: via road with overnight stays

Nashik: Trimbakeshwar Temple and Panchvati

Hampi: Anjaneya Hill (Hanuman’s birthplace), Vitthala and Virupaksha Temples

Rameshwaram: Ramanathaswamy Temple and Dhanushkodi

The journey concludes on the 17th day with the train’s return to Delhi.