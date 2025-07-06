            

8 iconic brands you thought were Indian, but are not!

Over the decades, several global companies have successfully rooted themselves in the Indian market so deeply that many consumers assume they’re homegrown.

By  Storyboard18Jul 6, 2025 8:53 AM
8 iconic brands you thought were Indian, but are not!
Over the decades, several global companies have successfully rooted themselves in the Indian market so deeply that many consumers assume they’re homegrown.

Walk into any Indian home, and you're bound to spot a packet of Maggi in the kitchen, a pair of Bata shoes near the door, and a tube of Colgate by the sink. These brands feel as Indian as chai and cricket—woven into our daily routines, memories, and even nostalgia. But here’s the twist: they’re not Indian at all.

Over the decades, several global companies have successfully rooted themselves in the Indian market so deeply that many consumers assume they’re homegrown. Whether it’s the name, the long-standing presence, or culturally savvy advertising, these brands have expertly localized themselves to become household staples.

From pens to soaps, and noodles to detergents, here are eight massively popular brands in India that might surprise you with their international origins. Let’s bust some myths and take a look at the real stories behind these everyday names.

1. Maggi A staple in Indian kitchens and a go-to snack for students, Maggi noodles is owned by Nestlé, a Swiss multinational company. Despite its popularity in India, it is not a homegrown brand.

2. Bata While Bata has become synonymous with school shoes and affordable footwear in India, it was actually founded in Zlín, Moravia (present-day Czech Republic) in 1894. Today, its headquarters are in Lausanne, Switzerland.

3. Hindustan Unilever (HUL) Don't be fooled by the word “Hindustan” in the name. HUL is a subsidiary of Unilever, a British-Dutch conglomerate. It owns many household products that Indians regularly use, from soaps to snacks.

4. Colgate One of the most trusted toothpaste brands in India, Colgate is actually American. It’s owned by Colgate-Palmolive, a global consumer products company headquartered in New York.

5. Reynolds Whether in schools, colleges, or offices, Reynolds pens are a familiar sight. But they originated in the United States, where the first ballpoint pen under the Reynolds name was launched in 1945.

6. Tide That bright orange detergent pack is a common feature in Indian homes, but Tide was created by Procter & Gamble in the US in 1946. It remains one of their leading laundry brands globally.

7. Bose Contrary to popular belief, Bose Corporation has no connection to West Bengal. It was founded by Amar Bose, an American of Indian descent, in 1964. The high-end audio company is based in Framingham, Massachusetts.

8. Lifebuoy A brand many Indians grew up with, Lifebuoy soap was actually created in England in 1895. Though deeply associated with Indian hygiene campaigns, it was once owned by Procter & Gamble before becoming part of Unilever.


Tags
First Published on Jul 6, 2025 8:53 AM

More from Storyboard18

Advertising

Amid AI upheaval, advertising leaders seek balance between talent and technology

Amid AI upheaval, advertising leaders seek balance between talent and technology

How it Works

No Small Feat: Building a ratings agency in India cost upwards of Rs 1,000 crore

No Small Feat: Building a ratings agency in India cost upwards of Rs 1,000 crore

Advertising

Adcounty Media lists at 53% premium, debuts at Rs 130 on BSE SME

Adcounty Media lists at 53% premium, debuts at Rs 130 on BSE SME

How it Works

Advertisers on X’s hashtag ban and vertical ad pricing: Inward focus could trigger lower ad spends

Advertisers on X’s hashtag ban and vertical ad pricing: Inward focus could trigger lower ad spends

Advertising

India's AdEx likely to increase by 7.8% to Rs 1.37 lakh crore in 2025: Magna

India's AdEx likely to increase by 7.8% to Rs 1.37 lakh crore in 2025: Magna

Brand Makers

The trio of video, social and retail to lead India’s adex growth in 2025: MAGNA

The trio of video, social and retail to lead India’s adex growth in 2025: MAGNA

How it Works

Digital ads extend lead over traditional media, set to hit Rs 728 billion in 2025: MAGNA

Digital ads extend lead over traditional media, set to hit Rs 728 billion in 2025: MAGNA