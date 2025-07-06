8 iconic brands you thought were Indian, but are not!

Walk into any Indian home, and you're bound to spot a packet of Maggi in the kitchen, a pair of Bata shoes near the door, and a tube of Colgate by the sink. These brands feel as Indian as chai and cricket—woven into our daily routines, memories, and even nostalgia. But here’s the twist: they’re not Indian at all.

Over the decades, several global companies have successfully rooted themselves in the Indian market so deeply that many consumers assume they’re homegrown. Whether it’s the name, the long-standing presence, or culturally savvy advertising, these brands have expertly localized themselves to become household staples.

From pens to soaps, and noodles to detergents, here are eight massively popular brands in India that might surprise you with their international origins. Let’s bust some myths and take a look at the real stories behind these everyday names.

1. Maggi A staple in Indian kitchens and a go-to snack for students, Maggi noodles is owned by Nestlé, a Swiss multinational company. Despite its popularity in India, it is not a homegrown brand.

2. Bata While Bata has become synonymous with school shoes and affordable footwear in India, it was actually founded in Zlín, Moravia (present-day Czech Republic) in 1894. Today, its headquarters are in Lausanne, Switzerland.

3. Hindustan Unilever (HUL) Don't be fooled by the word “Hindustan” in the name. HUL is a subsidiary of Unilever, a British-Dutch conglomerate. It owns many household products that Indians regularly use, from soaps to snacks.

4. Colgate One of the most trusted toothpaste brands in India, Colgate is actually American. It’s owned by Colgate-Palmolive, a global consumer products company headquartered in New York.

5. Reynolds Whether in schools, colleges, or offices, Reynolds pens are a familiar sight. But they originated in the United States, where the first ballpoint pen under the Reynolds name was launched in 1945.

6. Tide That bright orange detergent pack is a common feature in Indian homes, but Tide was created by Procter & Gamble in the US in 1946. It remains one of their leading laundry brands globally.

7. Bose Contrary to popular belief, Bose Corporation has no connection to West Bengal. It was founded by Amar Bose, an American of Indian descent, in 1964. The high-end audio company is based in Framingham, Massachusetts.