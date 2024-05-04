BookMyShow partners with Election Commission of India; unveils ad film ahead of Lok Sabha Elections

BookMyShow in association with the Election Commission of India, has unveiled an ad film ahead of the Lok Sabha Elections. Titled ‘Aaj Picture Nahi, Bigger Picture Dekho’, the campaign urges citizens to focus on the larger picture of nation-building by exercising their right to vote on their respective ‘Election Day’.

The ad film aims to resonate with viewers across the country, encouraging them to take an active role in shaping the future of India. With a uniquely weaved narrative and a clever word play that leaves you unaware of the purpose of the campaign until it is revealed in the end, the campaign underscores the importance of voting as a fundamental duty of every responsible citizen, especially the youth – the future of tomorrow.

The ad film features three vibrant characters, capturing the everyday lives of young individuals. The setup introduces viewers to the three young adults, representing diverse personalities and interests. Conceptualised along with Spacebar Advertising, the script weaves in the element of surprise as one of the protagonists reveals that he has been talking about the Lok Sabha Elections and not a 'movie' per say. The transition from typical entertainment chatter to the significance of voting captures the attention of his friends, ultimately emphasising the larger picture. The tagline, ‘Aaj Picture Nahi, Bigger Picture Dekho’, encapsulates the essence of the campaign, urging citizens to prioritize the future of the country over everything else.

Commenting on the campaign, Dolly Davda, Head - Marketing, BookMyShow, said, "With one of the world's largest youth populations and as the largest voting pool, this election presents a monumental opportunity for every Indian to shape our collective future. At BookMyShow, our vision remains to focus on the bigger picture while moving towards a brighter and better tomorrow, together. Voting is undeniably integral to shaping our nation's future and as a platform deeply ingrained in the entertainment ecosystem and therefore the youth, we wanted to leverage our resonance to urge young voters to exercise their right. Following a friendly yet hard-hitting tone, we’ve crafted the film to resonate with GenZs who are digital natives preferring snackable content, more socially conscious but also individualistic in their own ways. Our aim is to influence their perception of civic responsibility in a positive manner. We hope viewers understand the significant role of voting and spread awareness among fellow first-time voters.”

Adding to that, Santosh Ajmera, IIS Director, SVEEP Election Commission of India, said, “Partnership and collaboration form the cornerstone of our voter awareness initiatives at the Election Commission of India. I firmly believe that nurturing informed and ethical electoral engagement is a collective duty shared by all stakeholders in our democracy. It's good to see BookMyShow launching the 'Picture Nahi, Bigger Picture Dekho' campaign, reminding its audience of the profound significance of every single vote. I am confident that their campaign will serve as a catalyst, particularly among the youth and first-time voters, urging them to actively participate and exercise their democratic right.”