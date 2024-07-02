BPCL partners with Indian Olympic Association as principal sponsor

Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) announced its partnership with the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) as the official principal partner for four years, starting from Paris Olympics' 24 through Los Angeles Olympics ’28.

As part of this collaboration, BPCL will launch series of campaigns designed to support and uplift the Indian contingent heading to Paris.

G. Krishnakumar, C&MD BPCL, stated, "Consistent with BPCL’s philosophy of nurturing and encouraging our country’s sporting talent from their initial years and through their sporting careers, we have, over the years, taken on board, over 200 sportspersons across various disciplines. Our support serves to provide confidence to the sportspersons, acting as a springboard for their aspirations."

He added, "We are extremely happy to be partnering Indian Olympic Association and it gives us immense pride to be associated with champions who epitomise peak performance and intense passion, dazzling the world with breathtaking achievements."

"We thank BPCL for partnering with the Indian Olympic Association, as a Principal Partner for a four-year journey starting from Paris Olympics '24 and for supporting and believing in the potential of Indian athletes. This partnership signifies our shared commitment to nurturing sporting talent and cultivating role models for India," said IOA President PT Usha.

Sukhmal Jain, director (Marketing), added, "The sense of nationality that the Olympics fosters is what turns the Games into a worldwide phenomenon. Our partnership with Team India for the Olympic Games not only signifies our dedication to the development of sports in the country but also our shared vision of supporting Team India to achieve unparalleled success across sporting disciplines at this year's Paris Olympics, giving birth to new sporting icons and superstars. I would like to thank the Indian Olympic Association for the opportunity to be the official Principal Partner for Team India."