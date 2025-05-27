Byju’s learning app delisted from Google Play store over unpaid AWS dues

Troubled edtech firm Byju’s has had its flagship learning app delisted from the Google Play Store due to non-payment of dues to cloud service provider Amazon Web Services (AWS), sources told PTI.

AWS, which supports the backend infrastructure for the Byju’s Learning app, has reportedly been trying to resolve the pending payment issues with Byju’s parent company, Think and Learn Pvt Ltd, since April 2023.

The issue comes as Byju’s is currently being managed by an Insolvency Resolution Professional (IRP), who has taken over responsibility for handling the firm’s financial obligations amid mounting debt and operational distress.

“Byju’s Learning app has been delisted from Playstore because of non-payment to AWS. The matter is now in the hands of the IRP,” said a source familiar with the situation to PTI.

This is the latest in a series of setbacks for the once high-flying edtech giant. In September 2023, co-founder Byju Raveendran had informed staff via email that he had personally borrowed funds to partially pay delayed teacher salaries, while apologizing for the ongoing financial strain.