Carmaker Kia India hits 1 million unit sales milestone; Kia Seltos becomes a significant success driver

Kia India, celebrating its fifth year in the country, announced the achievement of the 1 million unit sales milestone in the domestic market. The South Korean carmaker has achieved this milestone within 59 months of its India operations. The flagship, Kia Seltos, has been a significant success driver for the company, accounting for over 48% of its total domestic sales. Following Seltos, Sonet and Carens contribute 34% and 16% to Kia India's total domestic dispatches, respectively.

42% of its sales come from the top trims. Currently, Kia India offers 3 automatic transmissions – IVT, 6AT and 7DCT- which contribute 32% of its total sales. Kia also launched iMT (Intelligent Manual Transmission) with Sonet in 2020, contributing 15% to its domestic dispatches. The company's Petrol to Diesel ratio remains at 59%:41% currently.

Commenting on the milestone, Joonsu Cho, Chief Sales Officer, Kia India, said, "We have been achieving milestones constantly since our launch in record time. These milestones become even more important when you face diversity at every step of this country and competition from legacy players with more than a decade of experience. Achieving 1 million domestic sales is a testament to our continued focus on the Indian market and the need gap of the Indian customers."

He further added, "Kia is synonymous with innovation. With our latest technology, design, and in-car features, we constantly challenge established practices, not only in India but globally as well."

Cho said Kia will soon launch its global flagships in India this year, followed by a home-grown new model.

He added, "India is a thriving ground for automotive companies, and with our innovative and aspirational products and services, we are sure to be one of the major catalysts to the growth of the Indian Automotive Industry."

The company started with an annual sales volume of 45,226 units in 2019, which grew to 140,505 units in 2020, 181,583 units in 2021, and 254,556 units in 2022. Last year, Kia solidified its presence with annual sales of 255,000 units. Until now, Kia has sold almost 1.5 Lakh units in the first 7 months of 2024 in the domestic market, indicating a healthy progression to the upcoming festive season. The brand has expanded its footprint in the country with a widespread network of 588 touchpoints across 256 cities.