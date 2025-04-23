CCI clears Kandhari Global Beverages and Coca-Cola's Rs2000 crore deal for bottling unit

The Competition Commission of India has approved a proposal by Kandhari Global Beverages Pvt. Ltd. to acquire a Coca-Cola bottling facility in northern Gujarat, a transaction estimated by industry sources to be valued at approximately Rs2,000 crore.

The deal marks a strategic shift in Coca-Cola’s operational model in India, aligning with its global move toward an asset-light structure by franchising local bottling operations. The facility in question is currently managed by Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages Pvt. Ltd. (HCCBPL), Coca-Cola’s bottling subsidiary.

The transfer includes the business of preparing, packaging, and distributing non-alcoholic beverages across north Gujarat and the Union Territory of Diu, as per reports. The transaction highlights Coca-Cola’s ongoing efforts to streamline its operations and deepen partnerships with regional bottlers.

Kandhari Global Beverages, a long-standing Coca-Cola partner since 1993, has steadily expanded its presence in the market. The company operates eight bottling facilities and boasts a combined capacity of 12,000 bottles per minute. It currently serves regions including Rajasthan, Delhi, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Jammu & Kashmir, and Ladakh.

Following the completion of the sale, HCCBPL will continue to operate 15 bottling plants across India. The move comes shortly after Coca-Cola divested a 40 percent stake in HCCBPL to the Bhartia family, in a deal reported by media to be valued at approximately Rs10,000 crore.

This acquisition is part of a broader divestment strategy by Coca-Cola. In recent quarters, the company franchised its bottling operations in Rajasthan, Bihar, the northeast, and parts of West Bengal, earning approximately Rs2,420 crore, as per reports. Kandhari Global Beverages was one of the three bottlers selected to take over operations in Rajasthan.