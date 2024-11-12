CNBC-TV18 Global Leadership Summit to bring together influential leaders and policymakers

As India’s leading business news channel, CNBC-TV18 marks its 25th anniversary with a landmark economic event – the Global Leadership Summit (GLS), presented by HSBC India and co-presented by Embassy REIT. The flagship summit is scheduled to take place at the Jio Convention Centre, BKC in Mumbai on November 14, 2024. This global event brings together an extraordinary lineup of policymakers, international leaders, and influential personalities to discuss the future of business strategies, economic growth, and innovation.

The CNBC-TV18 Global Leadership Summit (GLS) 2024 will feature renowned speakers including Nirmala Sitharaman, Minister of Finance & Corporate Affairs, Government of India; Shaktikanta Das, Governor of the Reserve Bank of India; Debasish Panda, Chairperson of the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India; Tuhin Kanta Pandey, Finance Secretary & Secretary (DIPAM); Krishna Srinivasan, Director of the Asia and Pacific Department at the International Monetary Fund; Leo Varadkar, Former Taoiseach of the Republic of Ireland; N. R. Narayana Murthy, Co-founder & Former Chairperson, Infosys; Deepak Parekh, Former Chairman, HDFC; Uday Kotak, Founder & Director, Kotak Mahindra Bank; Rishad Premji, Executive Chairman, Wipro Limited; John Chambers, Chairman, USISPF and Founder & CEO, JC2 Ventures; Adar Poonawalla, CEO, Serum Institute of India; Hitendra Dave, CEO, HSBC India; Karan Johar, celebrated film director; Ajay Bijli, Managing Director, PVR INOX Limited; Falguni Nayar, Founder & CEO, Nykaa; Jitu Virwani Chairman & MD, Embassy Group; William Dalrymple, Historian & Author; Prem Watsa, Chairman & CEO, Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited; Sajjan Jindal, Chairman & MD, JSW Group of Companies; Ashishkumar Chauhan, MD & CEO, NSE; Dr. Anish Shah, Group CEO & MD, Mahindra Group; Sriharsha Majety Co-Founder and CEO, Swiggy and other dignitaries.

This year’s summit will cover important themes including macroeconomics forecasts and trends that will shape industries nationally and globally. It aims to serve as a platform where influential leaders and emerging entrepreneurs can exchange transformative ideas and provide deep insights into the evolving global economic landscape while exploring how leadership and innovation reshape industries and sectors. The summit offers an exclusive opportunity for the attendees to stay ahead of market trends and engage in high-level networking. With its extraordinary lineup of keynote sessions and discussions, GLS 2024 promises to deliver actionable insights that will inspire and guide the next wave of leaders in their pursuit of growth and excellence.

As CNBC-TV18 celebrates its 25-year legacy of shaping India’s business and economic discourse, the summit underscores its commitment to delivering unmatched insights and industry-leading content.

We extend gratitude to our partners: Destination Partner – Saudi Tourism Authority, Associate Partner – ITC, AI Partner – AWS, Exchange Partner – NSE, and Associate Partner – Reliance Industries Limited.