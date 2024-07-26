            

      Colgate eyes 100% recyclability of toothpaste portfolio by FY2025

      Colgate is ramping up its sustainability goals by installing solar plants at its units. At present, the company has over 2.8 MW of on-site solar installation.

      By  Storyboard18Jul 26, 2024 6:52 PM
      Colgate eyes 100% recyclability of toothpaste portfolio by FY2025
      Colgate reported a profit of Rs 1323.6 crore in FY 2024

      Colgate-Palmolive (India), in its latest ESG (Environmental, social, and governance) report, said has plans to achieve 100% recyclability of its toothpaste portfolio. As of fiscal year 2024, the oral and personal care brand transitioned 50% of its toothpaste portfolio (by volume) to recyclable tubes.

      Further, Colgate is ramping up its sustainability goals by installing solar plants at its units. At present, the company has over 2.8 MW of on-site Solar installation. "By 2030, the aim is to transition to 100% renewable electricity across all owned industrial site operations," Colgate-Palmolive (India) said.

      The toothpaste brand also stated that over 40 tonnes of dry waste was collected and segregated across 25 villages as part of the company’s CSR Rural Waste Management program in FY 2024. The company extended digital and financial literacy to over 30,000 women and persons with disabilities (PwDs) in FY 2024. Additionally, Colgate said it supported 40 water-stressed villages, in repurposing 46 million litres of water, benefitting over 14,000 beneficiaries.

      The Oral and Personal Care brand reported a profit of Rs 1323.6 crore in FY 2024 as against Rs 1047.15 crore in FY 2023. The company's operating revenue stood at Rs 112.77 crore in FY 2024 from Rs 91.91 crore in the previous fiscal year. Colgate posted a domestic growth of 9.5% in FY2024 and an EBITDA margin of 33.7% in the same duration.

      "At our core, is the mission to improve the oral health of everyone in India. This is both our fundamental responsibility and a tremendous privilege. Our long-term value creation strategy is intricately designed to balance financial performance with sustainability. The simple mantra of Grow, Strengthen, Simplify underpinned our actions in FY 2023-24. We delivered a significant step up in our growth trajectory, and we remain resolute in our commitment to enrich lives, foster sustainability, and propel positive change," Prabha Narasimhan, MD and CEO said.


      Tags
      First Published on Jul 26, 2024 6:52 PM

      More from Storyboard18

      Brand Marketing

      Modenik Lifestyle ups ad spends by 25 percent; to double revenue growth in three years

      Modenik Lifestyle ups ad spends by 25 percent; to double revenue growth in three years

      Brand Marketing

      Ahead of festive season, Myntra expands 'gifting' category with over 70,000 options

      Ahead of festive season, Myntra expands 'gifting' category with over 70,000 options

      How it Works

      Workplaces are failing to nurture the creativity of their employees: Canva

      Workplaces are failing to nurture the creativity of their employees: Canva

      How it Works

      Unique logo? Ensure legal protection before trouble strikes

      Unique logo? Ensure legal protection before trouble strikes

      Brand Marketing

      Viacom18 Consumer Products celebrates 25 years of SpongeBob SquarePants

      Viacom18 Consumer Products celebrates 25 years of SpongeBob SquarePants

      Brand Marketing

      Go Fashion (India) plans to open around 130 new stores every year; Dubai store on the cards by 2024-end

      Go Fashion (India) plans to open around 130 new stores every year; Dubai store on the cards by 2024-end

      Brand Marketing

      OTT industry may add 2.80 lakh jobs in next 4 years as demand for VFX, animation surges: Report

      OTT industry may add 2.80 lakh jobs in next 4 years as demand for VFX, animation surges: Report