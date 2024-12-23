Dabur forays into kids’ toothpaste category; launches ‘Dabur Herb'l Kids Toothpaste’

Dabur India has announced its entry into the kids’ toothpaste category with the launch of ‘Dabur Herb'l Kids Toothpaste’. As per the company, the newly launched toothpaste is curated for cavity protection for kids above 3 yr of age and is available in strawberry flavour with characters like Iron Man for boys and Elsa from Frozen for girls.

Notedly, this is for the first time in India that loved characters like Iron Man & Elsa are coming on a kid’s toothpaste.

Abhishek Jugran, Executive Vice President - Marketing, Dabur India Limited, said, “We are very happy to enter kids’ toothpaste category with ‘Dabur Herb'l Kids Toothpaste’. The 2 toothpaste variants have been designed specifically for boys and girls. The new Dabur Herb’l Kids toothpaste, specially formulated for kids with all natural ingredients that forms a protective layer over their enamel and fight decay - causing germs and bacteria. This new product will help motivate kids to brush and inspire parents to further instill healthy oral care habits at an early age.”

The company has claimed that the product is free from harmful chemicals such as fluoride, parabens, peroxide, triclosan, and SLS. Priced at Rs. 195 for 80g, it is available in two variants, that is IRON MAN and ELSA from FROZEN. The partnership with Disney Consumer products will help us reach fans of these characters and make brushing fun. It is available on ecommerce & will be available across Modern Trade outlets soon.