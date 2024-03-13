Decathlon unveils a new brand identity to sync with its north star

Global sports retail major Decathlon has a new brand identity. The new logo consists of two elements, the company's wordmark and the new symbol, known as the Orbit. Decathlon’s new identity has been in the making for the past two years.

The global company has more than 100,000 "teammates" and more than 1,700 stores across 70 countries and regions, offering sporting equipment for 80 sports. A sports brand catering to beginners and experts alike.

The Orbit is an expression of Decathlon's North Star, building from its past to project it towards the future. Its movement conveys Decathlon's commitment to circularity while drawing on Decathlon’s design heritage with its iconic tilted “A”.

Representing a mountain, a sail, a wave, or even a heartbeat, the peak at the end of the Orbit closes the movement towards new heights. A symbol of openness, Decathlon’s new logo lets everyone embrace it for what it means to them: whether it is accessibility, high-performance, innovation, or a positive impact on the environment.

The new shade of blue is meant to represent Decathlon’s credibility as a sports brand. But the new brand identity goes beyond the new logo, states the company.

Built on modularity, the brand identity will reflect its multi-specialisation, reaching out to more people, from beginners to experts. "It will bring joy, emotions and convey strong values of inclusivity," the company said.

The company aims to create a brand which truly represents Decathlon for what it is: "a global multi-specialist sports brand, moving all people, from beginners to top athletes, through the wonders of sport."

Barbara Martin Coppola, Decathlon's Global CEO, said, "People need sport today more than ever."

The world around us is changing rapidly with innovation and technology evolving at lightspeed; "It can be unsettling, creating stress and pressure. We have also become more unhealthy as a global population, with sedentarism and overconsumption on the rise."

She added, "At Decathlon, we believe that sport has a vital role to play in helping societies to be healthier and happier. Sport helps us to reconnect with our humanity, with the planet, and with our physical selves. So, we took a moment to ask ourselves who we really want to be, and why we exist as an organisation…"

"From this, we wrote our North Star. This is our long-term ambition, and our guiding light to have all the positive impact we can have in the world. Guided by the North Star, a new purpose was born, to Move People Through the Wonders of Sport."