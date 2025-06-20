Myntra expands ‘M-Now’ express delivery to Delhi-NCR & Mumbai

ADVERTISEMENT
Myntra is accelerating its bet on speed. The fashion and lifestyle e-commerce platform on Friday announced the expansion of its express delivery service, M-Now, to Delhi-NCR and Mumbai following strong adoption in Bengaluru.
With this move, M-Now is now live in India’s top three metro cities, offering nearly 90,000 SKUs (stock keeping units) from over 600 brands for delivery in as little as 90 minutes. The company said the expansion is supported by a growing network of 40+ dark stores across Bengaluru, Delhi, and Mumbai.
M-Now has seen a sharp rise in demand in recent months, with order volumes doubling over the last quarter. The service saw a significant spike on Valentine’s Day, with a 4.5x increase in orders and fivefold growth in new customers. High-demand categories included dresses, fragrances, watches, T-shirts, and accessories, while premium gifting surged with brands like MANGO, Fossil, Calvin Klein, and Hidesign seeing over 4x growth.
Among the top-performing brands on M-Now are Levi’s, USPA, Jack & Jones, Tommy Hilfiger, Vero Moda, YSL, Bobbi Brown, Dyson, Estee Lauder, Prada, L’Oréal, and Maybelline. New brands recently added to the fast-delivery lineup include Marks & Spencer, Snitch, Pantaloons, Decathlon, and YSL.
“Speed is one of the core principles of the best-in-class customer experience that Myntra is renowned for,” said Sharon Pais, Chief Business Officer at Myntra. “With M-Now, we’re redefining what convenience means in fashion by marrying speed with the width of selection and platform experience.”
Myntra said the pilot runs of M-Now in Delhi-NCR and Mumbai delivered strong results, particularly during Mother’s Day, when apparel category orders surged 3.5x compared to regular days.
The company has long offered faster-than-average delivery through its M-Express service, which currently fulfills nearly 50% of orders within 48 hours across over 600 cities. With M-Now, Myntra is now pushing the envelope further by turning speed into a strategic advantage in India’s competitive e-commerce fashion landscape.