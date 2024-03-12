comScore            

Brand Marketing

Hero FinCorp unveils new brand identity for Rising Bharat

The new brand identity and logo symbolise the company's evolution mirroring that of the nation.

By  Storyboard18Mar 12, 2024 1:52 PM
Hero FinCorp unveils new brand identity for Rising Bharat
Abhimanyu Munjal, Jt. Managing Director & CEO, Hero FinCorp, expressed, "India's growth story is not just about numbers; it's about the resilience, innovation, and aspirations of its people, shaping a vibrant tapestry of progress known as Bharat. Our visual evolution is aimed at serving Aspiring Bharat; providing the Confidence to Make it Happen"

Hero FinCorp unveiled a new and revamped brand identity, which is aligned with the evolving needs of a Rising Bharat. The new logo echoes Hero Group’s values and ethos whilst strongly resonating with the changing needs and aspirations of today’s Indians.

The brand refresh introduces a visual language built around the concept of "Windows of Opportunity”. These windows represent the potential inherent in each individual, and the avenues which Hero FinCorp’s products and services assist in unlocking and giving individuals the “Confidence to Make it Happen”. This aims to empower customers, employees, and stakeholders to pursue their dreams and goals with determination, resilience, and belief in their abilities, ultimately leading to both personal and professional success.

Abhimanyu Munjal, Jt. Managing Director & CEO, Hero FinCorp, expressed, "India's growth story is not just about numbers; it's about the resilience, innovation, and aspirations of its people, shaping a vibrant tapestry of progress known as Bharat. Our visual evolution is aimed at serving Aspiring Bharat; providing the Confidence to Make it Happen"

The entire identity refresh exercise entailed a multi-step approach, which included gathering market insights, customer & employee views, and monitoring changing financial and market trends.

With this change, Hero FinCorp aims to connect at a deeper and more meaningful level with Indians from all walks of life. The new brand identity and logo symbolise the company's evolution mirroring that of the nation as we collectively work towards enabling the dreams of the India of today and tomorrow, creating a Viksit Bharat in 2047; while staying deeply rooted and connected to our shared values and culture.


Tags
First Published on Mar 12, 2024 1:38 PM

More from Storyboard18

Brand Marketing

HUL introduces foster caregiver leave policy

HUL introduces foster caregiver leave policy

Brand Marketing

Tata Starbucks opens its 400th store in India; Newest addition in Coimbatore

Tata Starbucks opens its 400th store in India; Newest addition in Coimbatore

Brand Marketing

Women Premier League: UP Warriorz and Navya Naveli Nanda unite to combat online trolling in women's cricket through #TrashTalkCleanUp

Women Premier League: UP Warriorz and Navya Naveli Nanda unite to combat online trolling in women's cricket through #TrashTalkCleanUp

Brand Marketing

Union Minister Anurag Thakur launches sports talent identification programme KIRTI

Union Minister Anurag Thakur launches sports talent identification programme KIRTI

Brand Makers

Oscars gets 19.5 million viewers on TV, largest in four years; Full list of winners

Oscars gets 19.5 million viewers on TV, largest in four years; Full list of winners

Brand Marketing

The Body Shop shuts down its US operations: Report

The Body Shop shuts down its US operations: Report

Brand Marketing

Airtel’s Gopal Vittal tells 19,000 employees to cancel all biz meetings on Tuesday. Here’s why

Airtel’s Gopal Vittal tells 19,000 employees to cancel all biz meetings on Tuesday. Here’s why