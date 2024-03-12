Hero FinCorp unveils new brand identity for Rising Bharat

Hero FinCorp unveiled a new and revamped brand identity, which is aligned with the evolving needs of a Rising Bharat. The new logo echoes Hero Group’s values and ethos whilst strongly resonating with the changing needs and aspirations of today’s Indians.

The brand refresh introduces a visual language built around the concept of "Windows of Opportunity”. These windows represent the potential inherent in each individual, and the avenues which Hero FinCorp’s products and services assist in unlocking and giving individuals the “Confidence to Make it Happen”. This aims to empower customers, employees, and stakeholders to pursue their dreams and goals with determination, resilience, and belief in their abilities, ultimately leading to both personal and professional success.

Abhimanyu Munjal, Jt. Managing Director & CEO, Hero FinCorp, expressed, "India's growth story is not just about numbers; it's about the resilience, innovation, and aspirations of its people, shaping a vibrant tapestry of progress known as Bharat. Our visual evolution is aimed at serving Aspiring Bharat; providing the Confidence to Make it Happen"

The entire identity refresh exercise entailed a multi-step approach, which included gathering market insights, customer & employee views, and monitoring changing financial and market trends.