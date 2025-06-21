Philips doubles ad spends post-COVID, bets big on premium grooming and at-home beauty tech

Consumer tech giant Philips has doubled its advertising spends in India since the pandemic, as it sharpens focus on premium grooming innovations, tech-led beauty solutions and a digital-first marketing strategy. The company is betting on a mix of connected TV, influencer partnerships and platform-native content to drive engagement, especially among Gen Z and urban consumers. “Our ad spends have doubled since COVID. Depending on the category, we use a healthy mix of digital, connected TV, out-of-home, and influencer-led activations,” Vidyut Kaul, Head of Personal Health, Philips Growth Region (JAPAC, ISC, META & LATAM) told Storyboard18.

While men’s grooming campaigns lean heavily on digital and live activations, beauty and mother care segments are led by connected TV, community events and targeted influencer collaborations, including micro and nano influencers in niche segments like young mothers.

Grooming gets high-tech!

The personal grooming culture is rising. As per a report by Next Move Strategy Consulting, India electric shaver market size was valued at $689.3 million in 2024 and is predicted to reach $1263.8 million by 2030, at a CAGR of 10.1% from 2025 to 2030. To combat this, Philips has recently launched S9000 Prestige Ultra electric shaver, positioned as a premium offering that combines AI, precision engineering and lifestyle appeal. As per the company, the product features real-time pressure sensors, adaptive blade speeds, beard density tracking and a UV sterilization case. “We’ve broken the myth that electric shavers can’t give a close shave. This product delivers results 0.08 microns below the skin and offers modes for dry, sensitive, foam, or custom preferences,” Kaul said.

Next up, Philips is set to launch an at-home laser hair removal device for women, a first of its kind in India. Kaul claimed that the product aims to replicate salon-grade laser treatments at a fraction of the cost and without multiple clinic visits. “We’ve tested it rigorously, after just 3–4 uses, it delivers up to 12 months of hair-free skin. This could disrupt the beauty service market much like quick commerce disrupted retail.”

QComm not just EComm now...

Philips is also adapting to the shift in retail behavior, as quick commerce emerges as a major distribution channel alongside traditional e-commerce and offline retail. According to the company, 60% of sales for youth-focused grooming products now come online, with the rest from physical stores. “Quick commerce is the disruption of this decade. Consumers are paying for convenience, not just price. We see value-consciousness driving this trend, not price-consciousness,” Kaul noted.

Still, the brand maintains that for premium and innovation-led products, offline and traditional e-commerce remain crucial for product discovery and deeper engagement.

Moreover, Philips continues to dominate categories like men’s grooming, mother and child care and female beauty, claiming 50–68% market share across segments. While men’s grooming remains the largest category, mother care and female beauty are the fastest-growing, riding on demographic shifts and rising aspirations.