OML hits pause on SaaS platform Hypothesis, pivots to service-first influencer marketing model

Hypothesis, Only Much Louder’s (OML) AI-powered influencer marketing platform, is pausing its operations of SaaS platform, confirmed an industry source who requested anonymity. The clients of the AI powered platform have also been intimated of this recent move.

While numerous platforms exist, OML aims to differentiate itself by adopting a unique approach, added the source behind 'temporarily' ceasing its operations . It has further been informed that the tech staff of the platform have begun looking out to explore newer opportunities.

In April, Hypothesis had bagged the influencer marketing mandate for Ather Energy where they were tasked with designing tailored creator-first content marketing solutions across social and video streaming platforms, and amplifying their reach.

Hypothesis has also been the driving force behind more than 900 campaigns for brands like Oppo India, Mondelez, Budweiser, Tide, etc.

In 2024, it had been announced that Hypothesis would cement its footprint in several key international markets by 2025. It was stated that in the first phase of global expansion, the tech business of OML would be present in the Asia-Pacific region (Singapore, Australia, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, and Thailand), Middle Eastern countries (Abu Dhabi, GCC nations, Egypt, Lebanon, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait and Qatar) as well as strategic locations in Africa (Kenya, Nigeria, and South Africa) along with the USA.

Through this move, Hypothesis would have collaborated with global brands and agencies, enabling data-driven influencer marketing strategies, and ensuring maximum returns on audience engagement/conversion.

Gunjan Arya, former CEO of OML had then explained that their aim was to infiltrate these markets at the rate of five percent to 10 percent in the first year.

Arya added, "We'll also track our customer acquisition rate, and hope for a 15 percent-20 percent jump to assess our effectiveness in reaching new audiences. Besides, we aim to derive over 35 percent of revenue from our global expansion efforts. Finally, to foster a truly global community, our goal is to achieve half of our website and social media engagement from international audiences, propelling a transformation in the influencer economy with our SaaS product, Hypothesis.”

Devarshi Shah, SVP and Business Head - Global Creator Network, Only Much Louder said, "Hypothesis isn’t shutting down. It's evolving. In line with evolving market dynamics, we are pivoting Hypothesis to a service-first influencer marketing model. As technology and platform behaviors shift rapidly, we will continue to leverage the same powerful analytics and content intelligence that made our SaaS platform stand out."