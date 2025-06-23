Elon Musk’s X plans physical debit card linked to X Money as part of 'super app' vision

ADVERTISEMENT
Elon Musk’s X (formerly Twitter) is reportedly preparing to launch a physical debit card linked to its upcoming fintech platform, X Money, as part of the company’s broader plan to evolve into an all-in-one 'super app'.
The social media platform’s chief executive Linda Yaccarino has revealed that users would soon be able to make investments or payments on the app. “You’ll be able to come to X and be able to transact your whole financial life on the platform,” Yaccarino was quoted as saying by Financial Times.
“And that’s whether I can pay you for the pizza that we shared last night or make an investment or a trade. So that’s the future,” she said.
Yaccarino said the platform would soon be exploring the possibility of launching an X credit or debit card by the end of this year. The new proposed model of X falls in line with Musk’s long-time project to embed messaging, payments and shopping on the platform, something that China’s WeChat offers.
The card will likely be tied to users’ X handles, offering features like spending, peer-to-peer transfers, and possibly rewards or deferred payment options. This comes on the heels of X Money’s limited beta rollout in the U.S., which began in May 2025. X has already secured money-transmitter licenses in more than 40 U.S. states, allowing it to legally offer financial services. The wallet is integrated with Visa Direct, enabling real-time money transfers, and allows users to link bank accounts and debit cards.
Musk previously said he envisions X becoming the “most valuable financial institution in the world.”