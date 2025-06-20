            

Swiggy pilots new travel and lifestyle concierge service app Crew

Unlike typical itinerary apps, Crew combines generative AI with human concierges to provide end-to-end travel planning and lifestyle assistance.

By  Storyboard18Jun 20, 2025 7:20 PM
Bengaluru-based Swiggy has quietly launched a new travel and lifestyle concierge app called Crew on a pilot basis, signalling its entry into yet another business vertical, according to media reports.

Details of the app were recently published on the Google Play Store, offering a glimpse into Swiggy's broader ambitions beyond food delivery and quick commerce.

Unlike typical itinerary apps, Crew combines generative AI with human concierges to provide end-to-end travel planning and lifestyle assistance. The move underscores Swiggy's shift toward a diversified portfolio of services, as it adopts a 'house of apps' strategy, reminiscent of Chinese tech giants such as Meituan and Alibaba, the report added.

This is now Swiggy's first foray into concierge-style services. Last year, ahead of its much-anticipated IPO, the company tested Rare Life, a high-touch, personalised concierge product aimed at elite experiences. However, that initiative was shelved after limited scaling.

Earlier this year, Swiggy launched Pyng, a marketplace for professional services. With the addition of Crew, Swiggy now manages multiple apps including its flagship app (covering food delivery, Instamart, dining out, and events via Scenes) and a standalone Instamart app, introduced in January.

Meanwhile, the company has wound down other ventures. Its peer-to-peer parcel service Genie was recently suspended after operating in 70 cities.

Swiggy has also begun transferring its cloud kitchen operations by licensing the brands to food service company Kouzina, with plans for a full handover pending certain conditions, the report added.


Tags
First Published on Jun 20, 2025 7:19 PM

