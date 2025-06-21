Prasar Bharati invites applications for key board positions in Finance and Personnel

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has invited applications for two crucial full-time positions—Member (Finance) and Member (Personnel) on the Prasar Bharati Board.

Both roles carry the rank and pay of Additional Secretary to the Government of India (Level 15, Rs 67,000– Rs 79,000 per month) and will be appointed by the President of India based on the recommendations of a high-powered committee chaired by the Vice President.

"The President of India appoints a person having special knowledge or practical experience in respect of personnel management and administration to the post of Member (Personnel) / Member (Finance) , Prasar Bharati Board on recommendation of a Committee headed by the Vice President of India. The person so appointed being the whole time member of the Prasar Bharati Board shall be an employee of the Prasar Bharati and shall hold office for a term of six years from the date on which he/she enters upon his/her office, or until he/she attains the age of sixty two years, whichever is earlier," the circular read.

The Member (Finance) will be responsible for overseeing all financial matters of Prasar Bharati, including budgeting, audits, and strategic financial planning. The ministry is seeking individuals with substantial experience in finance, preferably with an MBA in Finance or equivalent qualifications. Applicants can come from government services (at the level of Additional Secretary/Senior Joint Secretary), PSUs, statutory or autonomous bodies, or the private sector with appropriate senior-level experience.

The Member (Finance)/ (Personnel) shall be a Whole-time Member of the Prasar Bharati Board and the Board is vested with powers for overall superintendence, direction and control of the affairs of the Corporation.

The Member (Personnel) will be tasked with managing personnel, HR policies, and administrative affairs of Prasar Bharati. Ideal candidates should have extensive experience in human resource management, preferably holding an MBA or postgraduate degree/diploma in HR or Personnel Management. Similar to the finance role, candidates can come from public or private backgrounds, provided they meet the eligibility requirements.

Both appointments will be for a term of six years or until the age of 62, whichever is earlier. The last date for submission of applications is July 12, 2025. Applications must be submitted in the prescribed format to the Director (Broadcasting Administration – Policy), Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, Shastri Bhawan, New Delhi.

Applicants from government services or public sector undertakings must route their applications through proper channels and include vigilance clearance, cadre clearance, integrity certificates, and copies of ACRs/APARs for the last five years, it was notified.