Delhi High Court refers packaging dispute between Too Yumm and Haldirams to mediation

The Delhi High Court has referred to mediation a lawsuit filed by Guiltfree Industries, the manufacturer of Too Yumm snacks, against Haldirams. Guiltfree Industries accused Haldirams of copying the distinctive packaging of its popular Bhoot Chips. As per a Bar & Bench report, the lawsuit claims that Haldirams’ Takatak Bhoot Chilli packaging is a “slavish imitation” of Too Yumm’s artistic trade dress, which the company asserts has become synonymous with its brand identity.

On February 4, Justice Mini Pushkarna directed Haldirams to cease manufacturing and distributing the contested packaging. However, the court allowed Haldirams to sell the existing stock that was already in the market. The order also permitted Haldirams to continue using its trademarks and branding elements, as long as the design of its packaging was sufficiently distinct from that of Too Yumm.

The dispute began in January 2025, when Too Yumm allegedly discovered that Haldirams had launched its Takatak Bhoot Chilli with packaging similar to that of the Bhoot Chips brand. Too Yumm filed the lawsuit to protect its intellectual property rights, claiming that the packaging had gained recognition in the market as an identifying feature of the brand. The company argued that Haldirams’ packaging could mislead consumers and create confusion in the marketplace, potentially flooding the market with imitative products.

During the hearing, Too Yumm’s advocate, Neeraj Grover, raised concerns about the initial absence of Haldirams' name in the suit, alleging that the omission was a deliberate strategy to avoid the company’s appearance in court. Despite this claim, the court upheld its order and set a deadline of February 4 for Haldirams to stop manufacturing products with the disputed packaging.