            
  • Home
  • brand-marketing
  • delhi-high-court-refers-packaging-dispute-between-too-yumm-and-haldirams-to-mediation-56509

Delhi High Court refers packaging dispute between Too Yumm and Haldirams to mediation

The dispute began in January 2025, when Too Yumm allegedly discovered that Haldirams had launched its Takatak Bhoot Chilli with packaging similar to that of the Bhoot Chips brand.

By  Storyboard18Feb 12, 2025 3:14 PM
Delhi High Court refers packaging dispute between Too Yumm and Haldirams to mediation
The court has now referred the matter to mediation, with the next session scheduled for February 19.

The Delhi High Court has referred to mediation a lawsuit filed by Guiltfree Industries, the manufacturer of Too Yumm snacks, against Haldirams. Guiltfree Industries accused Haldirams of copying the distinctive packaging of its popular Bhoot Chips. As per a Bar & Bench report, the lawsuit claims that Haldirams’ Takatak Bhoot Chilli packaging is a “slavish imitation” of Too Yumm’s artistic trade dress, which the company asserts has become synonymous with its brand identity.

On February 4, Justice Mini Pushkarna directed Haldirams to cease manufacturing and distributing the contested packaging. However, the court allowed Haldirams to sell the existing stock that was already in the market. The order also permitted Haldirams to continue using its trademarks and branding elements, as long as the design of its packaging was sufficiently distinct from that of Too Yumm.

The dispute began in January 2025, when Too Yumm allegedly discovered that Haldirams had launched its Takatak Bhoot Chilli with packaging similar to that of the Bhoot Chips brand. Too Yumm filed the lawsuit to protect its intellectual property rights, claiming that the packaging had gained recognition in the market as an identifying feature of the brand. The company argued that Haldirams’ packaging could mislead consumers and create confusion in the marketplace, potentially flooding the market with imitative products.

During the hearing, Too Yumm’s advocate, Neeraj Grover, raised concerns about the initial absence of Haldirams' name in the suit, alleging that the omission was a deliberate strategy to avoid the company’s appearance in court. Despite this claim, the court upheld its order and set a deadline of February 4 for Haldirams to stop manufacturing products with the disputed packaging.

The court has now referred the matter to mediation, with the next session scheduled for February 19.


Tags
First Published on Feb 12, 2025 2:29 PM

More from Storyboard18

Brand Marketing

Amazon joins quick commerce race, launches 10-minute delivery in Bengaluru

Amazon joins quick commerce race, launches 10-minute delivery in Bengaluru

Brand Marketing

ITC in talks to acquire MTR Foods and Eastern Condiments for $1.4 billion

ITC in talks to acquire MTR Foods and Eastern Condiments for $1.4 billion

Brand Marketing

Ranveer Allahbadia, Samay Raina controversy: Time for brands to shift ad budgets away from influencers?

Ranveer Allahbadia, Samay Raina controversy: Time for brands to shift ad budgets away from influencers?

Brand Makers

Should CEOs, founders trademark their names? The case for protecting business leaders' personal brands

Should CEOs, founders trademark their names? The case for protecting business leaders' personal brands

Brand Marketing

Godrej Industries' Q3 net profit soars 77% to Rs 188 crore

Godrej Industries' Q3 net profit soars 77% to Rs 188 crore

Brand Marketing

YouTube to roll out more tools to support podcasters, monetisation for creators

YouTube to roll out more tools to support podcasters, monetisation for creators

Brand Marketing

Domino's, Dunkin' Donuts operator Jubilant FoodWorks reports 34% decline in Q3 profit

Domino's, Dunkin' Donuts operator Jubilant FoodWorks reports 34% decline in Q3 profit