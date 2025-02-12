Domino's, Dunkin' Donuts operator Jubilant FoodWorks reports 34% decline in Q3 profit

Domino's Pizza and Dunkin' Donuts franchise operator Jubilant FoodWorks announced third-quarter results for the fiscal year 2025 on Wednesday. The consolidated profit declined by 34.2 percent in the December quarter FY25 to Rs 43.23 crore. In Q3 FY24, the Jubilant FoodWorks profit stood at Rs 65.7 crore.

The company also registered a 39.5 percent decline in profit on a quarter-on-quarter basis. In the September quarter of FY25, the profit stood at Rs 71.5 crore.

The revenue from the operation of the food service company stood at Rs 2,150.7 crore, up 56 percent YoY. However, expenses rose 59.3 percent year on year.

On a standalone basis, Jubilant FoodWorks reported a loss of Rs 41.04 crore in Q3 FY25 versus Rs 60.95 crore in the corresponding quarter last fiscal.

According to the BSE filing of the company, Domino's revenue growth stood at 18.3 percent during the quarter with the addition of 67 stores. Domino's has a total of 2,981 stores of which 2,139 are present in India alone.

Domino's reported monthly active users at 13.7 million (above 30.5 percent YoY) in the Q3. The mobile app was installed by 11.7 million users during the quarter (plus 28.6 percent YoY).

"We remain focused on further strengthening Domino’s, enhancing the customer experience, and accelerating the path to profitability for our emerging brands. We are confident that our customer-centric approach and investments in technology and innovation will continue to drive sustainable, profitable growth," Shyam S. Bhartia, Chairman and Mr. Hari S. Bhartia, Co-Chairman, Jubilant FoodWorks Limited said.