EaseMyTrip becomes title sponsor of Big Cricket League

EaseMyTrip.com on Monday announced that it has become the official title sponsor for the Big Cricket League. The online travel tech platform informed the stock exchange that it would provide exclusive travel opportunities and special benefits for cricket enthusiasts, players, and fans. The partnership includes a comprehensive engagement strategy designed to enhance the fan experience and support cricket enthusiasts, it added. Additionally, the partnership will feature awards recognizing exceptional local talent and create opportunities for fans to win match tickets through the EaseMyTrip social media platform.

Speaking on the partnership, Nishant Pitti, CEO and Co-Founder of EaseMyTrip, said, “Cricket holds a special place in the hearts of millions across India, transcending boundaries and bringing people together like no other sport. At EaseMyTrip, we are thrilled to be part of the Big Cricket League, a platform that celebrates talent, passion, and the spirit of cricket. This partnership isn't just about facilitating travel; it's about being a part of the journey that turns dreams into reality. We aim to make every cricket enthusiast’s experience memorable, seamless, and inspiring, as we continue to unite people through the power of sports and travel".

The Big Cricket League is a T20 tournament that bridges the gap between professional and amateur cricketers. It brings together international cricket icons alongside talented local players. The tournament will feature a mix of international stars and promising local talents, divided into competitive teams that will battle it out in an electrifying format.

As part of the league's special recognition program, EaseMyTrip will celebrate outstanding performances through a comprehensive awards initiative. The program will recognize exceptional talent with awards including a cash prize for the Best Bowler and Best Batter, a domestic holiday package for the Man of the Match and Best Local Talent, and an international holiday package for the Man of the Series.

Puneet Singh, Chief Patron of Big Cricket League, said, “We are delighted to be associated with Ease My Trip as our Official Title Sponsor & look forward to a spectacular journey".