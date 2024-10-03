Formula 1 and LVMH announce historic 10-year Global Partnership

Formula 1 announced that luxury brands group LVMH will become a Global Partner in 2025 – when the sport will be celebrating its 75th anniversary. The new 10-year deal will include several of LVMH’s iconic Maisons, including Louis Vuitton, Moët Hennessy and TAG Heuer.

A statement from Formula 1 and LVMH described the deal as an “unprecedented agreement between the world leader in luxury and the pinnacle of motorsport” which will launch next season “at a time of incredible ongoing popularity, cultural relevance, and overall excitement for Formula 1 as a bridge between global sport and entertainment.

Further details of the partnership will be announced in early 2025.

Greg Maffei, President and CEO, Liberty Media, said: “LVMH and Formula 1 are two global brands that consistently push the boundaries of creativity and innovation, values core to Liberty Media."

“We were thrilled to work with one of the LVMH Maisons during the Las Vegas Grand Prix last year, and to now expand our relationship with the Group as they become a Global Partner," he added.

Bernard Arnault, Chairman and CEO of LVMH Group, added: “In motorsport as in fashion, watchmaking or wines and spirits, every detail counts on the path to success. Both in our workshops and on circuits around the world, it is this incessant search to break boundaries that inspires our vision, and this is the meaning that we want to bring to this great and unique partnership between Formula 1 and our Group.”

As Formula 1 continues its global growth, attracting new and more diverse audiences, the strength and breadth of LVMH makes it "the perfect partner" for F1 to work with as it looks to continually enhance the experience of fans and the heritage of the sport.

Frédéric Arnault, CEO of LVMH Watches, concluded: “In recent years, Formula 1 has truly become one of the most desirable sports in the world. It's a vibrant discipline that echoes a number of values that are very important to us, such as innovation, team spirit and performance.