Haier announces partnership with JioCinema as the digital streaming sponsor for IPL

Haier Appliances India has announced its partnership with JioCinema as the Digital Streaming Sponsor for the upcoming TATA Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024. The brand re-enters this partnership to empower customers with an immersive viewing experience.
Commenting on the partnership, NS Satish, President, Haier Appliances India, said "Cricket is not just a sport in India; it is an integral part of our cultural fabric that echoes the same fervour as festivals. At Haier India, keeping the consumer at the core of our operations is paramount, and our partnership with JioCinema for the second consecutive year as the Digital Streaming Partner for IPL 2024 is a testament to this commitment. Believing in the power of genuine interactions, we see IPL as an unparalleled opportunity to engage meaningfully with audiences. As the most celebrated sporting event that has the power to unite millions across the country, we are elated to be part of IPL 2024 and celebrate with the entire nation. The league has a huge fan base not just in India, but across the world, and we are confident this partnership will help Haier captivate a larger audience mind share”.
In line with its sport-o-tainment marketing strategy, Haier has been deepening its consumer connections by investing in sporting events like Roland-Garros, ATP, FTF and ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023, amongst others.
With a focus on establishing a strong connection with Indian audience, Haier has embraced a digital-first approach. This ethos is exemplified by the unveiling of three new ads by Haier India, which highlight the brand's latest state-of-the-art customer-inspired innovations including Colourful Glass Door Refrigerators, Heavy-Duty Air Conditioners with Hexa Invertor Technology and a diverse range of OLED & QLED televisions powered by Google TV. To amplify the excitement surrounding IPL and elevate its brand allure, Haier's latest ads burst with vibrant colors and catchy tunes, promising an immersive and electrifying experience!