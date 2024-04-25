HUL CEO Rohit Jawa: We've embarked on a journey of 'Transform to Outperform' to serve evolving aspirations of Indian consumers

FMCG major Hindustan Unilever Limited announced its results for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2024. Full year turnover was Rs. 59,579 crore and HUL delivered a resilient performance in MQ’24.

Rohit Jawa, CEO and Managing Director, said, "In FY’24 we delivered a resilient performance with 3% USG and crossed Rs. 10,000 crores Net Profit mark. We remain focused on driving operational excellence and have continued to build back our gross margins whilst stepping up investment in brands and long-term capabilities. Looking forward, I am optimistic of consumer demand gradually improving due to a normal monsoon and better macro-economic indicators."

Jawa highlighted that with rising affluence, under-indexed FMCG consumption and a strong digital infrastructure, he remains very confident of the medium to long-term potential of Indian FMCG sector.

The CEO of the FMCG juggernaut who took over from former chief Sanjiv Mehta in 2023, said that the company has embarked on a journey of 'Transform to Outperform' to serve the evolving aspirations of Indian consumers.

Elaborating further, Jawa added, "Our key thrusts of Growing our Core through Unmissable Brand Superiority, Market making and Premiumisation, Re-shaping our portfolio to high growth spaces and Leadership in Channels of future, backed by our distinctive capabilities will enable us to continue winning in the Indian FMCG sector."

Categories snapshot

Home Care: Robust Volume led performance Home Care grew 1% with mid-single digit UVG (Underlying Volume Growth). Both Fabric Wash and Household Care grew volumes in mid-single digit driven by strong performance in premium portfolio. The category continued to witness YoY price decline on account of actions taken during the year.

Beauty & Personal Care: Flat volumes Beauty & Personal Care continued to witness premium portfolio growing ahead of the rest. Overall, the segment had a USG (Underlying Sales Growth) of -2% with flat volumes. Hair care delivered volume driven high-single digit growth led by outperformance in Dove and Tresemme. Skin care and colour cosmetics grew in low-single digit. Premium skin care continued its strong double-digit growth trajectory led by innovations in new demand spaces and formats. Skin cleansing declined due to impact of price cuts coupled with drop in volumes in the mass and popular segments while bodywash continued to do well. Oral care saw a double-digit broad based growth driven by pricing. A range of innovations under Lakme cosmetics, sun-care products under Glow and Lovely, Ponds and Lakme skin, and sensitive skin cleansing range by Dove were launched in the quarter.

Foods & Refreshment: Mid-single digit growth driven by pricing Foods & Refreshment had a USG of 4% with flat volume growth. Functional Nutritional Drinks (Horlicks & Boost) delivered high-single digit growth driven by Plus range. Tea continued to strengthen value and volume market leadership. Category continued to witness consumers downgrading to loose tea. Coffee delivered double digit growth driven by pricing. Foods grew in mid-single digit led by strong performance in Soups and Food solutions. Mayonnaise and Peanut Butter continue to gain consumer traction. Ice Cream grew in double digit led by volumes. An exciting range of innovations including Cadbury crackle feast, American nuts and Mango Duet were launched ahead of the upcoming ice-cream season.