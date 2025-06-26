            
Walko Food Company acquires Meemee’s Ice-Creams; expands artisanal dessert portfolio

This strategic acquisition marks Walko’s entry into India’s dynamic artisanal dessert market, further strengthening its portfolio of innovative, handcrafted offerings.

Walko aims to deepen its urban footprint and accelerate its growth in emerging Direct-to-Consumer (D2C) channels in the initial phase.

Walko Food Company has acquired Meemee’s Ice Creams. As per the company, this strategic acquisition marks Walko’s entry into India’s dynamic artisanal dessert market, further strengthening its portfolio of innovative, handcrafted offerings.

Founded in Mumbai, Meemee’s has cultivated a loyal fanbase, particularly among younger urban consumers with its quirky, high-quality creations such as Toasties, Ice Cream Cakes, Roley’s and Tubsters. The brand is widely recognized for its playful tone, bold flavours and experimental formats. By integrating Meemee’s into its offerings, Walko aims to deepen its urban footprint and accelerate its growth in emerging Direct-to-Consumer (D2C) channels in the initial phase.

Raj Bhandari, Director of Walko Food Company, commented, “This acquisition is a strategic step towards dessert consumption. As consumer preferences shift toward authenticity and experiential indulgence, Meemee’s youthful energy and innovation-first approach align seamlessly with our vision.”

Backed in over 100 cities, Walko is well-positioned to help Meemee’s tap into India’s Rs 44,000 crore ($5.33 billion) ice cream market, which is projected to grow at a CAGR of around 11% through 2028. Walko’s flagship brands, including NIC Ice Creams, Grameen Kulfi and Mimo Ice Creams, are widely available through modern retail stores and digital platforms such as Swiggy, Zomato, Swiggy Instamart, Zepto, Blinkit, Amazon Fresh, Amazon Now, Big Basket Now, Flipkart Minutes, Jio Mart powered by its unique single-brand distribution network.

Meha Agarwal, Meemee’s Founder, added, “Partnering with Walko has been an important step for Meemee’s. Walko’s vision and distribution expertise allows us to focus on crafting innovative flavours while reaching freezers and hearts across India, delighting dessert lovers."


