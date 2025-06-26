H&M posts 3% rise in sales to $5.99 billion in March-May Q2 2025

ADVERTISEMENT
Swedish fashion retailer Hennes & Mauritz, popularly known as 'H&M', reported a 3% rise in sales at $5.99 billion in the second quarter (1 March 2025 – 31 May 2025). The gross profit of the marquee apparel brand surged to $3.32 billion in the same period. In contrast, the operating profit declined to $7.098 billion.
Notably, H&M has reported slightly a stronger second quarter compared to rival Spanish brand Zara. Inditex, owner of Zara, reported a 12% decline in revenue growth to 6% in Q2 (April-June 2025).
H&M has eyed a 3% rise in sales in June 2025 compared with the same month the previous year. The sales increase of 3 percent is impacted by a negative calendar effect of around one percentage point, the fashion retailer said.
“Our plan, with its focus on the product offering, the shopping experience, and the brand, is again confirmed by the progress we see. The positive development in important areas such as online, H&M womenswear, and H&M Move, as well as continued focus on good cost control, will contribute to a profitable sales development,” says Daniel Ervér, CEO.
Amid the global macroeconomic uncertainty and cautious consumer sentiments, Ervér said that the clothing brand is focusing on offerings in both online and offline verticals. While, the brand has reduced its physical stores, it is vigorously expanding in Latin America. H&M is opening its first stores and online in Brazil in the second half of 2025. H&M is also opening its first store in El Salvador and in Venezuela in 2025. Paraguay will become a new H&M market, with the first store opening in 2026.
In 2025, H&M oplans to open around 80 new stores, primarily in growth markets. However, 200 stores are scheduled for closure this year in the established market.
"With a clear plan, a strong financial position, good cost control, and committed employees, we see good opportunities for long-term, sustainable and profitable growth," H&M CEO added.