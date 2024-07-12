Hyundai Motor India collaborates with Falguni Shane Peacock for 17th India Couture Week 2024

Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL), today showcased a specially wrapped Hyundai IONIQ 5 in collaboration with celebrity fashion designers Falguni Shane Peacock. This specially wrapped Hyundai IONIQ 5 will make its runway debut at the finale of the 17th edition of India’s marquee fashion event- India Couture Week 2024 (ICW).

Tarun Garg, COO, Hyundai Motor India Limited, said, “We are thrilled to continue our association with FDCI for the second year running. Aligned with our parent company Hyundai Motor Company’s vision of ‘Progress for Humanity’, we aim to create innovative experiences for our customers in India. For the 17th edition of ICW 2024, we have partnered with renowned designers Falguni Shane Peacock, who come with an experience of 20 years of creating timeless designs. Our collaboration with them is a testament to our commitment of supporting artisans and diverse cultural heritage of India. We are excited to unveil the specially wrapped IONIQ 5 for ICW 2024 and look forward to a successful show.”

Falguni Shane Peacock said, “It is our immense pleasure to present our collection at the Hyundai India Couture Week 2024. This year, our inspiration draws from the opulent heritage, mythology, and grandeur of India's past. Our collection celebrates the essence of India's cultural legacy, showcasing elements that hold deep significance in Indian culture. The motifs, colors, and textiles we have chosen are steeped in Indian heritage, featuring luxurious silks and silk threads. In collaboration with Swadesh, an organization dedicated to preserving and promoting the rich heritage of Indian handcrafted art, we have incorporated these exquisite fabrics into our designs. At Falguni Shane Peacock, we pride ourselves on infusing traditional inspiration with a modern, contemporary twist, staying true to our brand’s signature style. This collection exemplifies our commitment to blending rich Indian elements with a new-age perspective. We look forward to presenting our bespoke, culturally-rich ensembles to you.”

Sunil Sethi, Chairman, FDCI, said, “FDCI is delighted to partner with Hyundai Motor India Limited for yet another year of India Couture Week. Our collaboration has been a thrilling journey of creativity and innovation. This year’s event will be even grander, with Falguni Shane Peacock as our finale designers. The Hyundai India Couture Week 2024 at the Taj Palace is going to be a spectacular event."