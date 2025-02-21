            

IOC announces TCL as Worldwide Olympic partner through to 2032

TCL products will drive new experiences for fans and athletes, from digital displays at the Olympic and Paralympic to household appliances in the Olympic Village.

By  Storyboard18Feb 21, 2025 2:03 PM
TCL will also support the “Athlete Moments” initiative at the Olympic Games, which allows athletes to connect with loved ones around the world immediately after their competition.

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) announced a Worldwide Olympic Partnership with global technology company TCL through to 2032. TCL will be the official Worldwide Olympic and Paralympic Partner in the Home Audiovisual Equipment and Home Appliances category.

TCL products will drive new experiences for fans and athletes, from digital displays at the Olympic and Paralympic to household appliances in the Olympic Village. Through this new partnership, the organisations will also work together to bring the magic of the Olympic and Paralympic to billions of fans around the world through innovative marketing campaigns.

IOC President Thomas Bach said, “The IOC is excited to announce its new partnership with TCL, a world leader in the television and household goods industries. TCL has a long history of supporting sport around the world, and is now taking its ambition to inspire greatness to new heights, as the Olympic Games are the greatest, most inspirational global sporting stage.”

TCL will play an important role as the IOC progresses its Olympic AI Agenda – including supporting fan and athlete experiences on site and at home. TCL will also support the “Athlete Moments” initiative at the Olympic Games, which allows athletes to connect with loved ones around the world immediately after their competition.

Li Dongsheng, Founder and Chairman of TCL, said, “We are honoured to become a Worldwide Olympic and Paralympic Partner. As a leading global technology brand, TCL has always striven to ‘Inspire Greatness’, which aligns with the Olympic spirit. The Olympic Games inspire billions of people around the world, and through this partnership TCL's diverse innovations will empower the Olympic Games and deliver exceptional experiences to a global audience. TCL will continue to fulfil its corporate social responsibility, support the Olympic sustainable development goals, and create a better future.”

As a result of the agreement, the IOC will redistribute the revenue it receives to provide financial support to sports organisations around the world, including every National Olympic Committee and their athletes, plus the Organising Committees for the Olympic Games and Youth Olympic Games until 2032.

Jiří Kejval, Chair of the IOC Revenues and Commercial Partnerships Commission, said, “TCL is a global leader in its industry and is one of the world’s fastest growing brands. The TOP Programme continues to offer the world’s leading brands and marketeers an unparalleled marketing platform built on the global reach and values of the Olympic Games. Testament to this is today’s announcement, as we bring TCL to the family of TOP Partners.”


First Published on Feb 21, 2025 2:03 PM

