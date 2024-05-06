            

      Jacqueline Fernandez celebrates 70 million Instagram followers in collaboration with EaseMyTrip

      By downloading the EaseMyTrip app and using the promo code "JACKIE70," participants stand a chance to win the opportunity and get a chance to avail irresistible discounts.

      By  Storyboard18May 6, 2024 7:50 AM
      Jacqueline Fernandez celebrates 70 million Instagram followers in collaboration with EaseMyTrip
      In a collaborative effort, Fernandez and EaseMyTrip jointly announced this news on their social media platforms, sparking viral engagement with a collective reach of nearly 15 million, stated the company. (Image source: Moneycontrol Hindi)

      Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez has reached 70 million followers on Instagram. Fernandez has partnered with EaseMyTrip, an online travel tech portal, where they joined hands to offer an opportunity for winners to meet the actor in person. By downloading the EaseMyTrip app and using the promo code "JACKIE70," participants stand a chance to win the opportunity and get a chance to avail irresistible discounts.

      In a collaborative effort, Fernandez and EaseMyTrip jointly announced this news on their social media platforms, sparking viral engagement with a collective reach of nearly 15 million, stated the company.

      Fernandez remarked, "I am truly overwhelmed by the love and support of my followers throughout this incredible journey. This milestone would not have been possible without their unwavering support. Partnering with EaseMyTrip to celebrate this occasion is my way of giving back and expressing gratitude for their constant encouragement. EaseMyTrip is my trusted travel partner that ensures all travel bookings are made without any hassle."


      Tags
      First Published on May 6, 2024 7:50 AM

      More from Storyboard18

      Brand Marketing

      Shikhar Dhawan partners with eyewear brand QUE as investor and brand ambassador

      Shikhar Dhawan partners with eyewear brand QUE as investor and brand ambassador

      Brand Marketing

      VML creates “Are Those Neeman’s Shoes” campaign to hack voice data on smartphones

      VML creates “Are Those Neeman’s Shoes” campaign to hack voice data on smartphones

      Brand Marketing

      Pat Cummins introduces Mumbai to the New Balance experience

      Pat Cummins introduces Mumbai to the New Balance experience

      Brand Marketing

      Is LinkedIn emerging as a bigger threat than Threads for X?

      Is LinkedIn emerging as a bigger threat than Threads for X?

      Brand Marketing

      Swiggy Instamart to sell Star Wars and Harry Potter merchandise; Brings movie merch to quick commerce

      Swiggy Instamart to sell Star Wars and Harry Potter merchandise; Brings movie merch to quick commerce

      Brand Marketing

      BARC Ratings: CNN-News18 dominates with 72 percent lead over Times Now during second phase of Elections

      BARC Ratings: CNN-News18 dominates with 72 percent lead over Times Now during second phase of Elections

      Brand Marketing

      Head-to-head: Caresmith takes a jab at Bombay Shaving Company's viral campaign

      Head-to-head: Caresmith takes a jab at Bombay Shaving Company's viral campaign