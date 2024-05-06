Jacqueline Fernandez celebrates 70 million Instagram followers in collaboration with EaseMyTrip

Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez has reached 70 million followers on Instagram. Fernandez has partnered with EaseMyTrip, an online travel tech portal, where they joined hands to offer an opportunity for winners to meet the actor in person. By downloading the EaseMyTrip app and using the promo code "JACKIE70," participants stand a chance to win the opportunity and get a chance to avail irresistible discounts.

Fernandez remarked, "I am truly overwhelmed by the love and support of my followers throughout this incredible journey. This milestone would not have been possible without their unwavering support. Partnering with EaseMyTrip to celebrate this occasion is my way of giving back and expressing gratitude for their constant encouragement. EaseMyTrip is my trusted travel partner that ensures all travel bookings are made without any hassle."