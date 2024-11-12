Jubilant FoodWorks reports 26.4% decline in PAT; adds 73 new stores globally

Jubilant FoodWorks Limited, the company behind food brands including Domino's Pizza, Dunkin' Donuts, Popeyes, among others, in India has reported a decline of 26.4 per cent in profit after tax (PAT) to Rs 715 million in Q2 of FY25, this includes Rs. 521 million from India segment.

The company's revenue from operations in the same period grew 42.8 per cent to Rs. 19,547 million. As per the company, the revenue from operations from India segment in Q2 FY25 stood at Rs. 14,669 million registered a growth of 9.1% driven by 8.1% growth in Domino’s India while the revenue from operations from international segment came in at Rs. 4,605 million.

The company made a group sales of Rs. 22,719 million during the quarter ending September 30, 2024. Additionally, it added 73 net stores in the quarter, including 51 stores in India, 17 in Turkey and 5 in Bangladesh.

Sameer Khetarpal, CEO and MD of Jubilant FoodWorks Limited, said, “Our focused strategy on doubling down on Domino’s is delivering strong results. With increased investment in brand building, rapid product innovation, expanded regional structure, and denser store networks enabling 20-minute delivery, we’re seeing remarkable volumetric growth momentum. Domino’s India achieved its highest orders, app traffic, conversion rates, and store throughput in recent quarter, underscoring the impact of our approach.”

Furthermore, Domino’s witnessed a revenue growth of 8.1 per cent while it saw an increase of 20.2 per cent in orders in Q2 FY25. The brand's delivery channel revenue has been up by 15.9 per cent and delivery channel mix is now at 69.9 per cent, that is 4.4 per cent points year-on-year.

Shyam S. Bhartia, Chairman and Hari S. Bhartia, Co-Chairman, Jubilant FoodWorks Limited commented, “Our commitment to convenience, innovation, and consumer value is driving competitive growth. We sustained broad-based momentum in Q2, achieving system sales of Rs. 45.1 billion in H1 and grew the JFL network to 3,130 stores by adding 139 stores across brands and markets. We’re also pleased with the elevated trajectory in operating profit, enabled by acquisition of a well-run franchised network in Turkey, which complements our corporate-owned store setup in India.”