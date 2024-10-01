Kylie Cosmetics unveils significant expansion in India, marking its foray into the fragrance sector

House of Beauty, known for bringing top international beauty brands to India, has officially launched Kylie Jenner's signature fragrance, 'Cosmic,' in the country. This launch follows the highly successful introduction of Kylie Cosmetics in April this year. The move is part of the brand's broader strategy to tap into India's burgeoning fragrance market and strengthen its presence in the Indian beauty landscape.

Currently, Kylie Cosmetics is available exclusively at Sephora India, spanning all 26 stores across key markets such as Mumbai, Delhi, and Chandigarh, as well as online through Sephora's digital platform. The brand, which initially offered a range of products from face to lip and eye categories, including foundations, concealers, lipsticks, and blushes, is now expanding to meet the growing demand for international beauty products in India.

Kylie Cosmetics, which gained worldwide recognition with the launch of the Kylie Lip Kit in 2015, has been a trailblazer in the beauty industry, with being sold out in under a minute. Since its inception, the brand's products, particularly in the lip category, have become wildly popular, with its best-selling Matte Lip Kits accounting for nearly 30% of sales in India. In line with its global success, India has embraced Kylie Cosmetics, with over 50% of the brand's business coming from lip products.

Kumar Prashant, Business Head of Kylie Cosmetics at House of Beauty, shared the brand's excitement about the latest expansion. "We have received an incredible response from Indian consumers since the launch of Kylie Cosmetics. Cities like Chandigarh and Hyderabad, besides Delhi and Mumbai emerge as some of our core markets, showing strong enthusiasm for our brand and products. This positive reception motivates us to keep bringing innovative, high-quality offerings to our Indian customers," shared Prashant.

The 'Cosmic' fragrance launch is just the beginning of what promises to be an exciting season for Kylie Cosmetics in India. The brand has lined up new product releases ahead of the festive season, including its globally popular Tinted Butter Palm, Mauve Eyeshadow Palette, and Lip Oil. These launches are tailored specifically to cater to the preferences of Indian beauty enthusiasts.