Live sports sector is untapped opportunity; can score big with programmatic ads: Tejinder Gill of The Trade Desk

By Tejinder Gill

Picture this: You’re watching an Olympic track event on your smartphone. As an Indian athlete crosses the finish line, your screen lights up with an ad for the latest running shoes. It's not a coincidence; it’s programmatic advertising at work, using real-time data to serve consumers relevant ads.

Such an ultimate ad experience is now becoming a reality for sports fans. Here in India, the thrill of major sporting events is now matched by the excitement of a transformative shift in advertising strategy. With the Olympics moving to digital platforms, programmatic advertising is emerging as a game-changer for modern marketers.

A recent report by The Trade Desk reveals that 20 percent of sports fans following the Olympics plan to stream this year’s games, reflecting a twofold rise since 2020. Additionally, followers of the event are expected to nearly triple their use of online news and sports websites to stay updated compared to previous games.This monumental shift in viewing habits signifies a new era in advertising, allowing for brands to connect with sports enthusiasts effectively.

A New Era of Targeted Advertising

Traditionally, sports advertising involved buying ad space through direct deals, which often meant less precision in reaching target audiences and wasted ad spend. However, the rise of OTT (over-the-top) and CTV (connected television) has transformed this landscape. Sports fans are increasingly streaming content on these digital platforms, creating a prime opportunity for advertisers to reach them where they are most engaged.

India’s top streaming giants are at the forefront of this innovation, integrating programmatic advertising into their live sports streams. For example, during a live broadcast of the Olympics on JioCinema, viewers might see ads for sports apparel or travel packages, all tailored to their interests and viewing habits.

For marketers, this transition presents them with a massive opportunity to reach their audience as they stream their favourite sports content across various platforms, apps, and devices. With the advent of audience-led programmatic advertising moving away from traditional direct deals, this opportunity is further amplified, allowing marketers to precisely target their audience and maximise their advertising investment.

Maximising Impact with Advanced Strategies

Programmatic advertising revolutionises brands' strategies through advanced analytics, cross-device targeting, and interactive ad formats.

NBCUniversal's collaboration with The Trade Desk is a prime example, giving advertisers access to Olympic inventory programmatically. This allows brands to reach highly engaged audiences affordably, whether they are following traditional sports or newer events like surfing and skateboarding.

Aligning targeted ads with sports content also ensures brands reach the right audience at the right time, enhancing ad spend efficiency and boosting conversion rates. Furthermore, by leveraging real-time data, brands can personalise ads for maximum impact, diving deep into consumer interests and tailoring campaigns for data-driven outcomes.

For instance, viewers in Mumbai watching gymnastics might see ads for local fitness centers. This ability to adjust campaigns dynamically ensures ads remain relevant and effective, making programmatic advertising a powerful tool for brands to connect with sports fans like never before.

A Bright Future for Sports Advertising

The live sports sector is a relatively untapped opportunity within the world of TV advertising. As more live sports events become integrated into India’s programmatic advertising landscape, marketers will have even greater opportunities to connect with one of the most passionate and engaged audiences in the world.

The future of advertising is here, and it’s more exciting than ever.