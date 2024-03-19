Major League Cricket's Seattle Orcas partner with Sportz Interactive as official digital agency

Seattle Orcas, the flagship Major League Cricket (MLC) franchise representing the Pacific Northwest, have partnered with Sportz Interactive (SI) as its official digital agency. This marks a significant milestone as it represents SI's first collaboration with a MLC team.

Sportz Interactive will aim to enhance Seattle Orcas' digital presence, focusing on fan acquisition, retention, and commercialization. The partnership aims to elevate the overall fan experience while creating meaningful interactions between the team, its supporters, and its sponsors.

Sportz Interactive will concentrate on harnessing first-party data, ensuring retention strategies on various social media platforms, and contributing to the creation of value within the Seattle Orcas' ecosystem.

"Seattle Orcas are thrilled to welcome Sportz Interactive into our family as our official digital agency,” said Sanjay Parthasarathy, a co-owner of the Seattle Orcas. “In this digital age, establishing a strong, unique and different online presence is crucial, and we believe Sportz Interactive's expertise will bring an added perspective to our engagement strategies”.

"We are excited to embark on this journey with Seattle Orcas, our first Major League Cricket team. Through this relationship, we aim to elevate the digital presence of Seattle Orcas, build a loyal fan base and create long term commercial value for the franchise,” said Siddharth Raman, CEO at Sportz Interactive.