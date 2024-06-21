MAMI Mumbai Film Festival 2024: Bhumi Pednekar named as brand ambassador for Dimensions Mumbai

Bollywood actor Bhumi Pednekar will continue her association with MAMI Mumbai Film Festival 2024. She will serve as a brand ambassador for Dimensions Mumbai--a short film competition. MAMI 2024 is gearing up for its next edition and is now accepting entries for Dimensions Mumbai. The category was introduced in 2009 by Jaya Bachchan as an ode to Mumbai. Young filmmakers within the age group of 18–25 years are eligible to submit films for Dimensions Mumbai. The film must showcase Mumbai as the core theme and not exceed a maximum time limit of 5 minutes.

Pednekar said, "It is with much pleasure that I continue my association with Dimensions Mumbai as its brand ambassador. I look forward to some fine work from talented emerging filmmakers as they showcase their unique take on the city. Mumbai, the city of dreams, leaves an indelible mark on those of us who are part of its daily hustle and its cinematic manifestation doesn't fail to move us. While cinema resides in the very heart and soul of this city, it is platforms like these that truly celebrate young independent filmmakers and help them realise their full creative potential. The city has given me so much and I am happy to play a role in creating a positive impact for South Asian talent and cinema.”

Dimensions Mumbai, Deepti D’Cunha, Artistic Director, MAMI Mumbai Film Festival welcomed Pednekar as brand ambassador by saying, "She is an exceptional talent who has been pushing boundaries, and has successfully brought to life some truly offbeat characters and captivating stories. As brand ambassador, her presence continues to inspire young filmmakers to stay authentic and true to their voices as they showcase their own unique take on the city through Dimensions Mumbai. It is heartening to witness the successful journey of some of the past winners who were discovered and nurtured through the festival and the ecosystem it offers. We look forward to another successful edition with a large number of entries and many discoveries.”