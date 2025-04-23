Mars Wrigley ups media spends in digital and q-comm, says CMO Nikhil Rao

Chocolate stands as the undisputed hero of desire, be it at melting hearts, lifting moods or stirring childhood memories with every bite. From whispered secrets over shared bars to stolen moments of midnight snacking, chocolate has a way of weaving itself into the fabric of life. Mars Wrigley India is solidifying its position in the Indian chocolate and confectionery space.

In an exclusive interaction with Storyboard18, Nikhil Rao, CMO of Mars Wrigley India shared insights into the company's growth trajectory, strategic priorities and evolving consumer trends that are reshaping India’s snacking landscape.

Mars Wrigley has witnessed a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14–15% in its chocolate segment over the past five years, largely driven by its premium portfolio including Snickers, Galaxy and Bounty. “We have been growing at a CAGR in mid-teens, 14 to 15%,” Rao said, adding that the company has particularly strong traction in e-commerce or quick commerce, where it holds approximately 10% market share. This is followed by modern trade with around 6–7% and traditional trade with about 2%.

70% of the company's revenue is generated by traditional trade, 20% modern trade and 10% e-commerce and quick commerce.

According to Rao, Mars’ chocolate revenue is 90% concentrated in metro and Tier 1 cities, reflecting its premium positioning. However, Boomer gum, a mass-market Rs 1 product, is available even in the smallest villages. “Boomer is available even in small villages – it’s a hard-working Rs 1 brand,” said Rao.

Marketing Spend & Shifting Media Mix

Rao pointed out that Mars Wrigley invests around 30% of its turnover into sales and marketing. The company has gradually moved towards a balanced media strategy, with spend now split 50:50 between TV and digital platforms. “Last year, our media spend was 70:30 between TV and digital; this year, it’s almost equal,” Rao shared. This shift is designed to appeal to younger audiences like Gen Z and Gen Alpha.

While IPL has become a media battleground for many brands, Mars Wrigley has chosen a non-traditional route. “We’ve taken an organizational call not to be present in media during IPL... we’re investing where it matters – quick commerce,” said Rao.

The company leverages Blinkit, Zepto and Swiggy Instamart for visibility and promotions during IPL, driving over 60% YoY growth in the quick commerce segment.

Snickers & Galaxy Drive Premium Innovation

Mars continues to focus on innovation through its global brands while staying rooted in Indian preferences. Recently launched products like Snickers Peanut Brownie and Boomer Lollipop reflect the company’s strategy of selective innovation within adjacent categories. “We are very focused on the core... innovation takes a lot of money and time in India,” said Rao. “We’ve just launched Snickers Peanut Brownie – it brings the delight of a brownie in a Snickers.”

Further, Mars Wrigley has adopted a dual strategy. For those actively seeking sugar-free options, such as diabetics or calorie-conscious individuals, the company offers Orbit, its globally renowned sugar-free gum brand available in a variety of flavors and price points. When it comes to chocolates, however, Mars Wrigley has chosen not to introduce sugar-free variants, citing compromised taste as a key concern. Instead, the brand emphasizes portion control through shareable packs of Snickers and Galaxy. “Chocolate without sugar doesn’t taste like chocolate anymore. We’ve seen bad reactions. Instead of reducing sugar, we’re increasing cocoa – more of the good thing,” Rao explained.