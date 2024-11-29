MAST & MEH: Zepto, Flipkart, Vi, Google, The Sleep Company, and more

Ads are like a brand’s time to shine, but let’s be real—not every ad gets it right! Some make us laugh out loud, spark deep thoughts, or stick with us for years, while others… well, let’s just say we’d be happy to forget them. Enter Storyboard18’s weekly ad reviews! We sift through the week’s ads to highlight absolute hits and the ones that missed the mark. With our no-nonsense, fun-filled take, you’ll get the lowdown on what’s worth your time and what’s better off skipped.

So jump into this week’s Mast & Meh to find out which ads earned a thumbs-up and which ones are just… meh!

MAST

Brand: Vi India

Agency: Ogilvy

The campaign ‘Be Someone’s We’ encapsulates the spirit of connectivity, not merely as a telecom service but as an emotional bond, brought to life in the vibrant pulse of a metro setting. The brand film unfolds within the confines of a bustling metro carriage, where a sister serenades her younger sibling with a heartfelt birthday song. In a beautifully unexpected twist, the entire carriage joins in harmony, transforming a simple moment into a collective celebration of togetherness. What elevates this campaign to pure brilliance is its seamless blend of emotion, inclusivity, and the uniquely intimate portrayal of metro life—capturing the essence of connection in the most unexpected of places.

MEH

Brand: The Sleep Company

Agency: Steve Priya

The Sleep Company’s new campaign, “Peaceful Sleep Mubarak Ho!” ropes in Sima Taparia to swap matchmaking bios for mattress specs. While the concept of comparing mattress shopping to finding a life partner aims for cleverness, it feels more like a forced swipe-right scenario. Sima’s chipper pitch—complete with promises of a 10-year warranty and a 100-night free trial—lands awkwardly, making the ad feel more like a matrimonial biodata than a bid for better sleep. The humor misses the mark, leaving the supposedly light-hearted setup less quirky and more cringe-worthy. Verdict? This campaign tries to be the cool, relatable aunty but ends up as the chatty one at weddings. Peaceful sleep? Skip the ad for it.

MAST

Brand: Zepto Manyavar x Shaadi.com

Agency: Dentsu India’s OOH agency Posterscope

Zepto and Shaadi.com just pulled off the ultimate ad bromance that had everyone doing a double-take. In a cheeky side-by-side placement, Zepto proudly boasted its 10-minute delivery promise for Manyavar's ethnic wear. Fast fashion? More like fast everything! But Shaadi.com wasn't about to let that pass without a playful reply. Their ad cleverly quipped: "Finding a groom? Well, that might take a bit longer!" It was the marketing equivalent of a mic drop. Social media exploded and Shaadi.com founder Anupam Mittal couldn't resist giving a thumbs-up to the creativity. Talk about a match made in marketing heaven!

MEH

Brand: Vivo

Agency: Bottomline Media

Vivo, what were you thinking? This ad feels like a lesson in how not to sell a smartphone. Suhana Khan dances (kind of), twirls (meh), and poses (okay?), but here’s the kicker—absolutely no one knows what the Vivo Y300 5G actually does. Let’s start with the obvious: Suhana’s screen presence—or lack thereof. She’s supposed to be the star, but she fades into the background faster than a dull TikTok scroll. Now, let’s talk about the vibe. The ad is flashy, sure, but in the “throw spaghetti at the wall and see what sticks” kind of way. Suhana’s dancing? Fun, but why? What does it tell about the phone? Nothing! Vivo, next time, show us a phone, not a confusing performing piece that leaves us asking, “Wait, what’s the point?”

MAST

Brand: Google Pixel

Agency: EssenceMediacom

Google’s latest advertising campaign is tailored for the inquisitive minds, a celebration of those who never cease to ask questions. The cinematic montage unfolds with a diverse group of Pixel 9 owners engaging with Google’s cutting-edge AI platform, Gemini, specifically its in-built live conversational assistant, Gemini Live. The ad follows individuals in various scenarios, whether a man tinkering with his car, another preparing a meal, or a woman perfecting her basketball drills, each posing questions to Gemini Live. The AI’s responses are so fluid and human-like, they blur the line between technology and a real conversation partner. This campaign showcases how seamlessly Gemini Live can engage with users, offering personalized, conversational interactions that make you feel as if there’s another person on the other side of the dialogue.

MEH

Brand: Tata Soulfull Masala Oats

Agency: Qrious Creative

The Tata Soulfull masala oats ad is a total snooze-fest. Picture this: two women locked in a clichéd battle of wits. One flaunts her husband’s money, her mother-in-law’s jewelry, and an army of servants, smugly asking, “Tumhaare paas kya hai?” To which other one replies, “Mere paas kuch Mazze-daal hai!” Cue collective cringe. Seriously? That’s the punchline? The whole thing feels like a rejected soap opera script with characters as bland as unsalted oats. The humour is as forced as the dialogue, and the message? Nonexistent. It’s a big nope for us—zero masala, zero fun!

MAST

Brand: Swiss Beauty

Agency: Thrive

As the wedding season unfolds, Swiss Beauty’s #SajDhajKe campaign takes a refreshing departure from the conventional portrayal of brides, celebrating not the traditional, picture-perfect image, but the real, unfiltered bride. The ad film introduces us to a bride overwhelmed by the chaos of wedding preparations, from managing décor to the endless to-dos, her frustration palpable. She exclaims, "Not feeling like a bride," a sentiment all too familiar for those juggling the pressures of the big day. In a heartwarming twist, her bridesmaid steps in, transforming her with a touch of makeup, bringing forth the bride within. What makes this campaign a resounding success is its perfect blend of relatability and authenticity, resonating with the multitasking brides who know that sometimes, a little self-care is all it takes to feel like the star of the show.

MEH

Brand: Flipkart

Agency: SW Network

Arshad Warsi: “Be a simp for Flipkart deals, not for chori.” #FlipkartBlackFridaySale pic.twitter.com/IURbHUnltM — Neha Singh (@iamNehaSingh90) November 22, 2024