Max Life Insurance Company partners with Star Sports for ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024

Max Life Insurance Company Ltd announced its association with Star Sports, the Official Broadcaster for ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 in India. As part of the collaboration, Max Life will serve as the Insurance Partner on the Cricket Live show during the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 from June 2nd to June 29th, 2024.

Rahul Talwar, Chief Marketing Officer, Max Life Insurance said, “We are thrilled to partner with Star Sports as an associate sponsor of CricLive during the ICC T20 World Cup. This marquee tournament is an international event that unites cricket fans across the globe. This association is a strategic decision that allows us to not only connect with millions of passionate fans globally but also to further solidify the concept of 'Bharosa' (Trust) that is at the core of Max Life's brand identity. Cricket thrives on trust and teamwork, mirroring the very foundation upon which we build our relationships with our policyholders. We look forward to an exciting tournament and to engaging with cricket fans throughout the ICC T20 World Cup."