Max Life Insurance company rebrands to Axis Max Life Insurance

Axis Max Life Insurance Ltd., previously known as Max Life Insurance Company Ltd., has officially incorporated ‘Axis’ into its name after receiving all necessary corporate and regulatory approvals. With this change, the company has been rebranded as Axis Max Life Insurance—an important step forward in its ongoing brand evolution.

Alongside the revised corporate identity, the company has introduced a new logo reflecting both the Axis 'A' and its signature burgundy hue, integrated with the long-standing Max Life blue.

The shift marks a strategic milestone that brings together two recognizable names in the financial services sector, positioning the insurer to reach beyond metros and tier-1 cities.

This move is backed by market research indicating that the combined branding resonates with trust, reliability, and a forward-looking approach—qualities the company hopes will help it capture greater market share across a broader geographic spectrum.

Prashant Tripathy, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Axis Max Life Insurance said, “The refreshed identity represents more than a change in our brand name—it is a bold step forward in our commitment to redefine the life insurance landscape. Our renewed identity embodies our firm promise to deliver exceptional value to all our stakeholders. With Axis now an integral part of our identity, we are well-positioned to capitalize on new opportunities and accelerate our growth by expanding our distribution network, enhancing customer touchpoints, and delivering digitally empowered services. Together, we are confident in achieving our vision of ranking among the top three life insurers in India.”

Since the start of FY24, Axis Max Life has opened more than 90 new offices in tier-2 cities and other smaller markets. It has also widened its distribution network, with 41 new partners onboarded in FY24 and 20 more in the first half of FY25.