McDonald's gets a clean chit from FSSAI over the 'fake cheese' controversy

The 'clean chit' from FSSAI comes days after Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has revoked the licence of a McDonald’s outlet in the state’s Ahmednagar district after taking action against it over cheese.

By  Storyboard18Mar 6, 2024 8:40 AM
"The confirmation from the FSSAI explicitly states that “Articles in question contain Cheese or cheese product as a part of composition and does not contain analogue in dairy context in any form”. This clean chit is a testament to McDonald’s India’s commitment to upholding stringent food quality standards across all its restaurants, at all times," added the QSR firm. (Image source: Unsplash)

India's food regulatory body Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has confirmed that McDonald’s India uses 100 percent real cheese, Westlife Foodworld said in a stock exchange intimation on Tuesday.

"The apex food safety standards regulator of the country, the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) under the administration of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India, has verified the cheese used by McDonald’s India as ‘100% Real Cheese’. The verification confirms the brand’s assertion that it uses 100% Real Cheese and that it does not use any cheese analogues or substitutes in any of its products," said Westlife Foodworld (formerly Westlife Development) in a stock exchange filing.

"The confirmation from the FSSAI explicitly states that “Articles in question contain Cheese or cheese product as a part of composition and does not contain analogue in dairy context in any form”. This clean chit is a testament to McDonald’s India’s commitment to upholding stringent food quality standards across all its restaurants, at all times," added the QSR firm.

The 'clean chit' from FSSAI comes days after Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has revoked the licence of a McDonald’s outlet in the state’s Ahmednagar district after taking action against it over cheese.


