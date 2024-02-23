McDonald's under food regulator's scanner for using cheese substitutes

Fast-food giant McDonald's is under the Maharashtra FDA's scanner for using cheese substitutes in burgers and nuggets instead of real cheese, according to a TOI report.

The food regulatory authority has suspended the license of a McDonald's outlet in Ahmednagar, prompting the chain to delete the word "cheese" from various items, states the report, adding that the FDA is pushing the chain to extend the corrective action state-wide and even nationally.

The substitutes, allegedly identified in several McDonald's items, typically replace milk or dairy fat with more cost-effective vegetable oil.

The report states that the food regulatory body accused McDonald's of using cheese alternatives without proper disclosure on food labels or on electronic display boards, thereby "misleading" people into thinking they are eating real cheese.