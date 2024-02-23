comScore            

How it Works

McDonald's under food regulator's scanner for using cheese substitutes

The Maharashtra food regulatory body accused McDonald's of using cheese alternatives without proper disclosure; told to remove the word 'cheese' from items.

By  Storyboard18Feb 23, 2024 12:09 PM
McDonald's under food regulator's scanner for using cheese substitutes
The substitutes, allegedly identified in several McDonald's items, typically replace milk or dairy fat with more cost-effective vegetable oil. (Image source: Unsplash)

Fast-food giant McDonald's is under the Maharashtra FDA's scanner for using cheese substitutes in burgers and nuggets instead of real cheese, according to a TOI report.

The food regulatory authority has suspended the license of a McDonald's outlet in Ahmednagar, prompting the chain to delete the word "cheese" from various items, states the report, adding that the FDA is pushing the chain to extend the corrective action state-wide and even nationally.

The substitutes, allegedly identified in several McDonald's items, typically replace milk or dairy fat with more cost-effective vegetable oil.

The report states that the food regulatory body accused McDonald's of using cheese alternatives without proper disclosure on food labels or on electronic display boards, thereby "misleading" people into thinking they are eating real cheese.

In a statement shared with Storyboard18, McDonald’s said, “Regarding the recent reports on the removal of the word 'Cheese' from our menu at McDonald's stores in Maharashtra, we want to reassure our customers that we use only real, quality cheese in all our products containing cheese. We are actively working with the relevant authorities on this matter. Our commitment to transparency in our ingredients and dedication to providing delicious, high-quality meals to our customers remain unwavering.”


Tags
First Published on Feb 23, 2024 11:19 AM

More from Storyboard18

How it Works

Ban McDonald’s nationwide, says CAIT, after “fake cheese” found in burgers, other items

Ban McDonald’s nationwide, says CAIT, after “fake cheese” found in burgers, other items

How it Works

MoS Rajeev Chandrasekhar reacts to Gemini AI's response to query related to PM Modi; Calls it IT Rules violation

MoS Rajeev Chandrasekhar reacts to Gemini AI's response to query related to PM Modi; Calls it IT Rules violation

How it Works

Navigating the ever-evolving dynamics of content production for OTT

Navigating the ever-evolving dynamics of content production for OTT

How it Works

Bajaj Auto invests Rs 45.75 crore more in Yulu Bikes

Bajaj Auto invests Rs 45.75 crore more in Yulu Bikes

How it Works

Pfizer partners with Publicis; launches AI platform Charlie

Pfizer partners with Publicis; launches AI platform Charlie

How it Works

WPP profits drop as clients in tech cut ad spending; Reports flat Q4 revenues

WPP profits drop as clients in tech cut ad spending; Reports flat Q4 revenues

How it Works

Byju's founder Byju Raveendran, wife Divya Gokulnath, brother Riju Raveendran, won't attend EGM: Report

Byju's founder Byju Raveendran, wife Divya Gokulnath, brother Riju Raveendran, won't attend EGM: Report
JOIN OUR WHATSAPP CHANNEL!
JOIN OUR WHATSAPP CHANNEL!