McDonald's India operator Westlife Foodworld denies 'fake cheese' claims

Fast food chain McDonald’s is under the Maharashtra FDA’s scanner for using cheese substitutes in burgers and nuggets, instead of actual cheese. After finding this out, the CAIT is now calling for a nationwide ban on McDonald’s.

Westlife Foodworld Limited (WFL), who owns and operates McDonald's restaurants across 11 states in West and South India took to LinkedIn to officially clarify that the cheese used in their products is real and actually contains cheese.

“Here’s a fact check for you: We use only real, quality cheese in all our products containing cheese. Our commitment to transparency in our ingredients and dedication to providing delicious, high-quality meals to our customers remains unwavering,” they said in the post.

The FDA has suspended the license of a McDonald's outlet in Ahmednagar, prompting the chain to delete the word "cheese" from various items. The authority is also pushing the chain to extend the corrective action state-wide and even nationally.

The substitutes, allegedly identified in several McDonald's items, typically replace milk or dairy fat with more cost-effective vegetable oil.