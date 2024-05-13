Motorola launches ‘Sound of Perfection’ IP starring five Indian musicians

Motorola has announced the ‘Sound of Perfection’ album, a first of its kind Intellectual property (IP) by a mobile phone brand. For the launch, Motorola has collaborated with Spotify.

The IP brought together five popular music artists from across the country to create five distinct tracks in five different languages, culminating into a final fusion track “Haq Se” bringing all the artists together to deliver a musical experience for the audience.

The album is a blend of various genres of music such as folk, rap, and fusion which highlights the essence of India's cultural diversity and a harmonious blend of tradition and modernity.

The album is composed by celebrated Indian singer and musical composer Clinton Cerejo and features popular artists including Mame Khan, a versatile Folk, Sufi, and Bollywood singer from Rajasthan; Harsh Likhari, a young rapper from Punjab who recently made waves in the hip-hop genre; popular actor and singer Shruti Prakash; Shubhangi Kedar, a singer and YouTuber known for her Marathi-Hindi fusion classical music and RK Adithya, a playback singer and music composer.

Shivam Ranjan, Head of Marketing, APAC, Motorola, stated, “We're excited to introduce the 'Sound of Perfection' initiative, a distinct intellectual property that celebrates music, highlighting the diversity and authenticity of India’s musical landscape. We are excited to take this initiative to millions of Indian consumers with the album featuring exclusively on Spotify as well as Motorola YouTube and social handles.

"Spotify is an integral part of our listeners’ moods and moments, and many of them are always on the lookout for more immersive ways to consume audio.. The launch of the moto buds family brings an opportunity for them to consume their favourite songs and artists, powered by enhanced sound quality," said Arjun Ravi Kolady, Head of Sales at Spotify India.

Mame Khan said, “As a musician, as a singer for me sound is the lifeline of my creations. When we got the chance to work with Motorola and the new moto buds my first idea was to create a track which touches the heart and the ear in equal ways. Being from Rajasthan and known for my folk fusion compositions I really wanted to showcase our regional flavors with the signature instruments such as Sarangi, Dholak and Kartal. Actually, this track is an invitation to our audience to plug in the moto buds and to travel to Rajasthan.”

Music composer and director of the song, Clinton Cerejo from Shor Police said, “As Shor Police, Bianca and I are really excited to bring to you this new release called “Haq Se” by our fab team at SP Force. Motorola is definitely a forward-thinking brand and we’re really happy to be associated with them on a project that truly creates meaningful artistic connections. Bianca adds on ‘Each and every artist brought something special to the table and it was special to oversee this collaboration and watch the magic unfold. SP Force aims to create current and relevant content that speaks to Gen Z in a language they can understand, and Motorola truly gave our team the wings to fly.”