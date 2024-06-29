Network18 raised awareness about sustainable allyship this Pride Month

This Pride month, Network18 Group celebrated the strength that lies in the company's diverse perspectives as the media group always strives to challenge biases, break down barriers, and promote equity and inclusivity at every level.

During the company's Pride month celebrations, the firm not only showcased its allyship to the LGBTQIA+ community but also put the spotlight on key issues through Pride awareness sessions and learning modules.

The media organization scheduled events to celebrate this PRIDE month and further collective awareness and appreciation of the LGBTQIA+ community. These activations included a Quiz, a #Proudtobeanally digital photo booth, a wall of PRIDE signature campaign and Pride Awareness Session Series on subjects like Inclusive Actions and The Power of Queer Language.

The events also included LGBTQ learning modules - short modules via LinkedIn Learning for enhanced awareness under the following modules: Acknowledge LGBTQ+ Workplace Barriers, Succeeding as an LGBTQIA+ Professional and Sustainable LGBTQ+ Allyship.

It also launched a 24/7 Pride Helpline, available for any conversations or queries around LGBTQIA+.

As it strives to build a workplace that values diversity and inclusion, the group leveraged PRIDE month to go beyond mere lip-service and reinforce its commitment to fostering a culture where everyone can thrive and contribute regardless of their sexual orientation or gender identity.

"At Network 18, we firmly believe in creating an environment where everyone, regardless of their sexual orientation or gender identity, feels safe, supported, and valued," the company said.