OnePlus bets big on India; local manufacturing to power global ambitions

OnePlus is sharpening its India focus with an ambitious manufacturing and supply chain expansion strategy that could position the country as a global production hub for the brand.

Moneycontrol reported that Founder Pete Lau confirmed that the Oppo-owned smartphone maker is actively exploring exports from India, while significantly ramping up local investments and supplier partnerships under its Rs 6,000 crore Project Starlight plan.

As India emerges as a key node in the global electronics value chain, OnePlus is laying the groundwork to not only meet domestic demand but also power global markets with locally made devices. “India is a key market for the brand,” Lau stated, adding that OnePlus is “focused on strengthening and expanding our local manufacturing capabilities.”

The move aligns with the Indian government’s Rs 22,919 crore PLI scheme to develop a robust electronics component ecosystem. OnePlus is now onboarding more local suppliers to increase manufacturing efficiency and reduce dependence on imports, steps that also cushion against rising geopolitical trade frictions.

Though OnePlus had briefly exported smartphones to the U.S. in 2019, those efforts were short-lived. But with shifting global tariff regimes such as the U.S.'s 90-day suspension of certain import duties, India’s growing manufacturing muscle gives OnePlus a second shot at scaling international shipments from its Greater Noida plant.

The Project Starlight initiative spans across manufacturing, local R&D, and retail growth. “We are investing in India to build even more durable products with features tailored for the Indian market,” said Lau. This includes new after-sales services like the Green-Line Worry-Free warranty that offers lifetime display protection.

Leveraging the shared technology stack and supply chain capabilities of its parent company Oppo, OnePlus is also optimizing R&D and product competitiveness. “The collaboration between OnePlus and Oppo is strategic and comprehensive,” Lau noted, underscoring a shared ecosystem strategy.

While OnePlus aims to claw back share in the premium smartphone segment, now dominated by Apple and Samsung, the brand also saw robust performance across all major price brackets during Diwali 2024. Its AI-enhanced devices and renewed IoT push, including new wearables and tablets, are set to build on that momentum.

Interestingly, the company has exited the saturated Indian smart TV market to concentrate on its core mobile and connected ecosystem. A foldable phone isn’t expected this year either, with OnePlus opting instead to “deeply optimise” existing product lines while “meticulously developing” its foldable technology.