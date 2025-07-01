Mahindra & Mahindra sales up 14% in June; SUV sales hit record 47,306 units

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. (M&M Ltd.) has announced that its overall auto sales for the month of June 2025 stood at 78,969 vehicles, a growth of 14%, including exports.

As per the exchange filings, in the Utility Vehicles segment, Mahindra sold 47,306 vehicles in the domestic market, a growth of 18% and overall, 48,329 vehicles, including exports. The domestic sales for Commercial Vehicles stood at 20,575.

Nalinikanth Gollagunta, CEO, Automotive Division, M&M Ltd., said, “In June, we achieved SUV sales of 47,306 units, a growth of 18%, and total vehicle sales of 78,969 units, a 14% growth compared to the same month last year. The quarter ended on a very positive note for us, marking the highest quarter ever for SUVs.”

In June 2025, domestic passenger vehicle sales posted a robust performance as Mahindra reporting an 18% year-on-year increase. The company sold 47,306 utility vehicles, compared to 40,022 units in June 2024 (FY25). Cumulatively for the year-to-date (YTD) period, sales reached 1,52,067 units, marking a 22% growth over 1,24,248 units sold during the same period last year.

In the commercial vehicles and 3-wheeler segment, performance was mixed across categories. The light commercial vehicle (LCV) segment under 2 tons saw a decline of 20%, with 2,576 units sold in June, down from 3,227 units in the previous year. In contrast, the LCV 2 to 3.5 tons category registered 4% growth, clocking 16,772 units in June, up from 16,152 units a year ago. The LCV above 3.5 tons and medium/heavy commercial vehicles (MHCVs) saw marginal growth of 1% in June.

The 3-wheeler segment, including electric three-wheelers, performed strongly, with sales rising 37% in June to 8,454 units, compared to 6,180 units in June FY25. Year-to-date, sales stood at 20,559 units, showing a 16% rise over 17,651 units sold in the same period last year.